Leeds United and Cardiff City Interested in on-Loan Leicester City Defender Yohan Benalouane

Leeds United and Cardiff City are set to battle it out for the signature of Leicester City defender Yohan Benalouane in the summer.

The 31-year-old has been on loan at Nottingham Forest since January, after earning limited playing time at Leicester over the last few seasons.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

The centre-back has impressed during this spell, enabling Forest to mount a push for a play-off spot, currently sitting only three points behind sixth placed Aston Villa.

The Birmingham Mail reports that Leeds boss Bielsa is willing to fight off interest from Cardiff City in order to acquire Benalouane, who will be a free agent this summer.

The Tunisian international has featured ten times for Forest this season and managed to score the winner in the recent east Midlands derby against Derby County.

Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

Previously plying his trade in Serie A and Ligue 1, Benalouane is regarded as an experienced defender who is seen as a potential asset by both Bielsa and Cardiff's Neil Warnock.

A league switch could be on the cards if Leeds secure promotion to the Premier League and Cardiff fail in their attempts to fight off relegation. This would prove decisive in Benalouane's decision on his future, should reported interest from both parties develop into negotiations this summer.