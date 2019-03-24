Leeds United and Cardiff City Interested in on-Loan Leicester City Defender Yohan Benalouane

By 90Min
March 24, 2019

Leeds United and Cardiff City are set to battle it out for the signature of Leicester City defender Yohan Benalouane in the summer.

The 31-year-old has been on loan at Nottingham Forest since January, after earning limited playing time at Leicester over the last few seasons. 

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

The centre-back has impressed during this spell, enabling Forest to mount a push for a play-off spot, currently sitting only three points behind sixth placed Aston Villa. 

The Birmingham Mail reports that Leeds boss Bielsa is willing to fight off interest from Cardiff City in order to acquire Benalouane, who will be a free agent this summer. 

The Tunisian international has featured ten times for Forest this season and managed to score the winner in the recent east Midlands derby against Derby County.

Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

Previously plying his trade in Serie A and Ligue 1, Benalouane is regarded as an experienced defender who is seen as a potential asset by both Bielsa and Cardiff's Neil Warnock. 

A league switch could be on the cards if Leeds secure promotion to the Premier League and Cardiff fail in their attempts to fight off relegation. This would prove decisive in Benalouane's decision on his future, should reported interest from both parties develop into negotiations this summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message