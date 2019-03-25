PODGORICA, Montenegro — England manager Gareth Southgate says the English Football Association will make an official complaint to UEFA after alleging at least one of his players received racist abuse during the European Championship qualifier at Montenegro.

"The dressing room is so united. No matter what religion, no matter what colour, but we still have these issues in society that overshadow that."



Southgate comments on the racist chanting heard during England's win over Montenegro. #EURO2020 #MONENG 📺 HD11 pic.twitter.com/JdHa7fDC68 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) March 25, 2019

Asked about suggestions of racist chanting toward some of his players, Southgate says he ''definitely heard abuse of Danny Rose'' near the end of the game. Rose is black.

Southgate says ''there's no doubt in my mind that happened and we'll report it to UEFA. It's not acceptable.''

Another black player, Raheem Sterling, cupped his ears in front of Montenegro fans after scoring England's fifth goal in its 5-1 win in Podgorica. Sterling was jeered and an object was thrown onto the field.

Best way to silence the haters (and yeah I mean racists) 🙉😘 #2019 #getsomeeducation pic.twitter.com/ohhkOJtdey — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) March 25, 2019

England's Callum Hudson-Odoi says there were racist chants from Montenegro fans at today's Euro qualifier:



"When I went over there me and [Danny Rose] heard it. 'Ooh aah aah.' They were saying monkey stuff...”



(via @beinsports) pic.twitter.com/98Ig4d7Lh6 — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) March 25, 2019

Southgate says ''I've not had a chance to speak to Raheem. ... We'll definitely deal with it in the right way and we have to make sure we support our players.''