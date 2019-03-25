Sadio Mane Lined Up as Real Madrid's 'Primary Target' Ahead of Summer Transfer Window

By 90Min
March 25, 2019

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has highlighted Liverpool star Sadio Mane as the side's number one priority in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to a report from Spain.

The Senegal international has enjoyed another fine campaign at Anfield this season, and played an instrumental role in helping the Reds overcome Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

According to Spanish publication MARCA, Madrid boss Zidane is extremely fond of the 26-year-old's skills, and has indicated to the club's hierarchy that the winger should be their 'primary target' to reinforce the side's attack this summer. 

The report adds that Zidane has followed Mane's progress in recent seasons and views the star's 'simple and direct' game as ideal for how he wants to re-build Madrid.

It was claimed last summer that Los Blancos had reached an agreement with Mane last year, but that the deal fell through when Zidane left the club.

Now, following Zidane's reappointment as manager at the Santiago Bernabeu, MARCA suggest the Frenchman is keen on reigniting his interest in the Liverpool forward.

Mane has scored 20 times this season in another prolific campaign, with 17 of those goals coming in the Premier League. 

Following his recent performances, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp hailed the player's willingness to work even when things aren't going as well.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

He said: "Sadio almost always played like that, but now he's in the right place at the right time.

"The only thing he did when he wasn't [in his best form] was to always work, work and work."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message