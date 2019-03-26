Ander Herrera Given Premier League Option as Arsenal Join Race for Man Utd Midfielder

By 90Min
March 26, 2019

Arsenal are ready to join the race to poach Ander Herrera from Manchester United this summer, with the Spaniard's contract running down at Old Trafford. 

The Mail report that the Gunners are one of the teams looking to take the chippy 29-year-old at the end of his current deal when the season concludes, with Herrera admitting during the international break that he doesn't know whether or not his deal will be renewed at Manchester. 

The Gunners have lacked a disciplined figure in their midfield for some time now, although the arrival of Lucas Torreira has gone some way to plug that gap, and the chance to get a proven Premier League performer on the cheap may be too good to turn down. 

However, AS report that negotiations between Herrera's camp and Paris Saint-Germain are 'very advanced', with the French side offering a 50% bump on top of the £100,000-a-week deal on offer at Old Trafford. 

PSG have a head start on Arsenal in negotiations, with the north London side having to wait until the end of the season to open talks, while overseas clubs have been able to talk to Herrera since the end of the winter transfer window. 

For his part, the Basque midfielder said: "It's logical when you have three months left on your contract and it is the international break. I knew something would come out. I take it with a pinch of salt, I'm focusing on playing football in the remaining month and a half of the season.

"The rest I leave to my agent, both a possible contract renewal with United and talks with another club about my departure."

