Andreas Christensen Insists Chelsea Will Not Look to Sell Any Players This Summer Amid Transfer Ban

Andreas Christensen has insisted that Chelsea's looming transfer ban means that the club will not look to sell any of their first team players in the summer.

Chelsea were handed a two-window transfer ban and were fined £460,000 by FIFA earlier this year after they were found to be guilty of breaching the rules concerning the transfer of minors. The club did make a request for the ban to be frozen this summer, but that was swiftly rejected by FIFA.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Christensen, who has been the subject of plenty of rumours after struggling to work his way into Maurizio Sarri's plans this season, has now claimed that Chelsea are keen to hold on to all the players at their disposal.

"The situation I have ended up in has been very difficult to accept," Christensen told Danish publication Ekstra Bladet.





"The messages we have received are that Chelsea cannot appeal the case and therefore want to keep all the players."

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

This news could also indicate that the Blues are unwilling to let Eden Hazard leave for Real Madrid this summer after the Belgian forward has once again been linked with a move to Los Blancos following the recent reappointment of Zinedine Zidane.

As for Christensen, he's hoping that he can continue to impress Sarri in his sporadic appearances as he looks to nail down a regular spot at the back.

Laszlo Szirtesi/GettyImages

"I have tried to show myself on the training track, but it is difficult because it is limited how much we train with all the matches the team is going to play.

"Now I have played the matches in the Europa League and hope it will continue as long as we are in the tournament."