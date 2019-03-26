England Name 25-Player Squad for Women's World Cup Warm Up Friendlies in April

By 90Min
March 26, 2019

England Women manager Phil Neville has named a 25-player squad for the upcoming April camp that will see the Lionesses face Canada and Spain in World Cup warm up games, the first steps on 'The Road to France'.

The announcement sees Chelsea defender Millie Bright (interviewed by 90min earlier this season), Reading midfielder Jade Moore and Manchester City veteran Jill Scott return to the squad after missing the recent victorious SheBelieves Cup as a result of injury/fitness concerns.

Teenage Manchester City goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck also joins the squad.

But of those who were at the SheBelieves Cup, City defender Gemma Bonner drops out, while Lyon midfielder Izzy Christiansen misses out after recently undergoing ankle surgery.

25-Player England Squad for World Cup Warm Ups vs Canada and Spain: 


Goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley (Man City), Mary Earps (Wolfsburg), Ellie Roebuck (Man City), Carly Telford (Chelsea)
Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Alex Greenwood (Man Utd), Steph Houghton (Man City), Abbie McManus (Man City), Demi Stokes (Man City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal)
Midfielders: Karen Carney (Chelsea), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jade Moore (Reading), Jill Scott (Man City), Lucy Staniforth, Georgia Stanway (Man City), Keira Walsh (Man City)
Forwards: Toni Duggan (Barcelona), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Man City), Jodie Taylor (Seattle Reign), Chioma Ubogagu (Orlando Pride), Ellen White (Birmingham)

The game against Canada, currently one below fourth place England in the most recent FIFA World Rankings, will be played at the Academy Stadium in Manchester on 5 April.

The County Ground in Swindon will then host the clash against 12th-ranked Spain on 9 April.

England will play further World Cup warm ups against Denmark and New Zealand in May and June respectively, before kicking off the World Cup campaign against Scotland on 9 June.

Elsa/GettyImages

All four of the Lionesses' remaining warm up friendlies will be broadcast live by the BBC - you can see the full schedule here - while every single World Cup game, not just those involving England, will also be available to watch live across the various BBC platforms.

      Modal message