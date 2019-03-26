Former Liverpool Youngster Reveals Hilarious Roy Hodgson Transfer Mix-Up Which Saw Him Join Fulham

Former Liverpool youngster Alexander Kacanicklic has revealed the circumstances surrounding his move to Fulham in 2010, claiming it was due to a comedic error from former boss Roy Hodgson.

During Hodgson's time at Anfield, he agreed a deal to sign Paul Konchesky from the Cottagers, which saw Kacanicklic and teammate Lauri Dalla Valle move to Craven Cottage as part of the deal.

Jamie McDonald/GettyImages

However, speaking to podcast Lundh, Kacanicklic revealed Hodgson had wanted to sell a different 'Alex' and mistakenly offered the Swede as part of the deal.

He said: "It was a bit difficult for Liverpool to replace me. When I was in Fulham and before I signed up, I had a conversation with Roy Hodgson on the phone, where we found out that he had changed the wrong Alex.





"In his head, he thought he changed another Alex for Konchesky. But then it was too late. It’s a little funny.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"Then he just told me I was welcome back in Liverpool with open arms, but that I should do what I felt. I did not [go back]. Then I had already changed my mind and was very excited about coming to Fulham."





There is no mention of which 'Alex' Hodgson had actually intended to part ways with, or how such a gaffe was even possible, but it certainly makes for a fantastic tale.





Kacaniklic moved to Liverpool as a youngster in the summer of 2007 and spent several years as part of the academy. He never made an appearance for the senior team, but the highlight of his tenure at the club came in the 2008/09 FA Youth Cup final, in which the Swede netted an impressive goal as the young Reds fell to defeat against Arsenal's Under-18 side.

Harry Engels/GettyImages

After moving to Fulham, Kacaniklic spent time on loan with both Watford and Burnley, before going on to make 100 appearances for the Cottagers.





Now 27, the winger currently turns out for Swedish side Hammarby, having joined on a free transfer from Nantes in February.