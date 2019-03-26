Ian Wright Claims Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Return Will Be Like 'New Signing' for Liverpool

Legendary Arsenal striker Ian Wright has described the return of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as like having a 'new signing' for title chasers Liverpool.

The 25-year-old ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in the Champions League semi-final first leg against Roma back in April 2018 and has not featured for the Reds since. However, he has been edging closer and closer to a return having made his comeback to training.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Wright addressed the prospect of Oxlade-Chamberlain being restored to the Liverpool side and explained how it can boost their Premier League and Champions League aspirations.

Speaking on Premier League Today as quoted by the Express, Wright said: “It can be unbelievably helpful [having a fresh player come in at this point of season], but he’s been out for a long time with the injury that he’s had.

"I think he had a little bit of a problem when he came back. That’s the problem you can have coming back from an injury that’s taken so long to heal.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"But he’s somebody that will be like a new signing at this stage of the season, giving Liverpool from the midfield a kind of dynamic that they’ve not had, for me, all season.





"So it’s one of those situations where he looks as though he’s pretty much ready, looks very confident and very ready to go.

"And if he can come in at this stage and give them that last little element to push them over the line, he’s got everything in that respect. In respect of the tools that he needs to drive Liverpool forward like we saw him do before he got injured.”





Oxlade-Chamberlain could be involved in the Premier League as early as Sunday, when Jurgen Klopp's men host Spurs in a huge match with consequences for the race for the title and the top four. Mohamed Salah and company will be determined to keep up with rivals Manchester City after the international break.