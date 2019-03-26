Nolito Targeted by Tottenham Hotspur as Spurs Look to Boost Attacking Options

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly tracking former Manchester City winger Nolito, as they look to strengthen their attacking options in the summer transfer window. The Spanish attacker, now plying his trade at Sevilla, can player either as a winger or a centre-forward.

After a strong first season with the Andalusian club last year, the Spaniard's second season has been hampered by injury and seen him make just three La Liga appearances. As time is running out on his contract at the club, Sevilla may be keen to cash in on the attacker this summer, rather than lose him on a free the following year.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

As reported by TeamTalk, this sentiment is shared by the player himself as he has said, "if they do not see me in their future plans then I will move on".

At the age of 32 and with one year left on his current deal, Nolito is not likely to demand a big transfer fee. Having not spent any money on signings in the previous two windows, Mauricio Pochettino may see this as an ideal fit for the north London club, as they will be tight for cash amidst the completion of their stadium redevelopment.

Paul Harding/GettyImages

With Tottenham set to lose at least one of Vincent Janssen and Fernando Llorente in the summer, they could be on the lookout for a player like Nolito in order to provide strength in depth in their attack.

Despite this, there remains a few barriers to the deal, which will not make the transfer as simple as the Spurs boss may like. Sevilla recently sacked their manager Pablo Machin. With Joaquin Caparros taking over as caretaker manager for the remainder of this campaign, this could pave the way for the attacker's return to the first-team.

Furthermore, the player has expressed his desire to remain at the club, stating: "I want to continue playing here, I want to show what I can do when fit. I have a year left on my contract and I want to stay at Sevilla".

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

However time is ticking on Nolito's career and he appears to be hungry for regular first-team football. If the Spaniard does not get the assurances he is looking for from Sevilla, Tottenham certainly look ready to pounce.