Yerry Mina Facing 'Minimum of 3 Weeks' Out After Suffering Hamstring Injury With Colombia

By 90Min
March 26, 2019

Everton defender Yerry Mina is facing the possibility of three or more weeks on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury whilst on international duty with Colombia.

Late in the first half, Mina fell to the ground in pain after appearing to suffer a muscular injury whilst attempting a clearance. He was unable to continue in the match and was replaced by Barcelona's Jeison Murillo.

YURI CORTEZ/GettyImages

The update on Mina's condition comes from Marca Claro, who state that the centre back faces a minimum of three weeks on the injury table, assuming his injury is a simple hamstring strain.

However, there is also possibility that he could have suffered a more serious muscular tear, which could keep him out of action for the remainder of Everton's season.

The 24-year-old has struggled greatly with injuries since joining the Toffees from Barcelona last summer. He was forced to wait until November to make his debut after arriving with a foot injury, and a similar problem surfaced in January which kept him out for another seven matches.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

In total, Mina has managed just 14 appearances in his debut campaign with Everton, netting his first and only goal for the club in the 5-1 victory over Burnley in late December.

He has featured in the club's last two matches, starting in the 2-0 victory over Chelsea, but now faces another period away from the starting lineup.

In Mina's absence, Chelsea loanee Kurt Zouma will likely line up alongside Michael Keane, who will be full of confidence after netting his first England goal in Monday's 5-1 victory over Montenegro.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Marco Silva's side currently find themselves 11th in the Premier League table, with qualification for the Europa League now looking extremely unlikely. They face upcoming matches against West Ham, Arsenal and Fulham, all of which Mina looks likely to miss.

However, should the Colombian be sidelined for just three weeks, Everton could welcome him back in time for the visit of Manchester United on 20 April.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message