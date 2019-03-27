Brendan Rodgers Remains Coy on Christian Fuchs' Future as Contract Talks Continue

By 90Min
March 27, 2019

Leicester City's Christian Fuchs had previously stated his intent to leave the club when his contract expires in the summer, but the left-back's stay at the King Power Stadium may not be over as soon as he thought.

With only eight appearances so far this season, first-team opportunities have been slowly drying up for the Austrian, seemingly paving the way for him to make an exit this summer. However, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers, who joined the club at the end of February, has insisted that his future is not yet decided.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

As reported by LeicestershireLive, Rodgers has heaped praise on his deputy left-back, saying: "He’s a really good guy, works really hard. He’s always there when you need him and he made a good impact when he came into the game [against Burnley].”

The manager then suggested that the full-back's contract situation has not yet been finalised, as he continued: "We’ve had a couple of conversations, but after the international break, we’ll probably look deeper into it".

Paul Gilham/GettyImages

Upon joining Leicester in 2015, the former Schalke man was open about his intentions to make the move to the MLS after a spell in the Premier League, in order to rejoin his family. 

However, after playing a pivotal role in the club's unlikely title win in 2016, Fuchs added an extra year to his contract to take him to the end of the 2018/19 season.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Over the course of the last two seasons, though, the 32 year-old has seen his spot a left-back taken by England international Ben Chilwell. However, with reports that Chilwell has been targeted by Manchester City, Rodgers will be wary of the threat of being left without any left-backs at all and may be keen to keep hold of Fuchs for a little longer.

