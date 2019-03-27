Huddersfield Town Boosted by Return of 2 Key Players Ahead of Trip to Crystal Palace

Ahead of Huddersfield Town's journey to south London this Saturday to face Crystal Palace, the Terriers have been boosted by the return of midfield duo Danny Williams and Isaac Mbenza.

The west Yorkshire club will be looking to build on their recent showing away to West Ham, where they found themselves 3-1 ahead (only to eventually lose the game 4-3 in cruel fashion). However, Jan Siewert's men will need to turn positive performances into positive results if they stand any chance of survival, as they look to come away from Selhurst Park with all three points.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

German-born Williams, now into his 30s, has had his time in the Premier League hampered by injuries. After missing the final stages of last season with a fractured ankle, the midfielder is now back in training, having been out of action since December with a knee injury, as reported by ExaminerLive

Mbenza, on the other hand, had been a consistent figure in the Terriers' team this season up until his injury away to Chelsea at the beginning of February.

In what was Siewert's first game in charge, the Belgian was forced off in the 27th minute. Having missed every game since then, the manager will be relishing the chance to utilise the skills of the 23-year-old winger once more.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

The German boss will be pointing to Palace's dismal home form as a point of optimism ahead of Saturday. The Eagles have picked up just 13 points on home turf all season - only Huddersfield themselves have a worse record in the Premier League this season.

Nevertheless, should the Yorkshire club face any chance of survival, they will need to conjure up something special on Saturday afternoon and they may look to last season's trip to Palace for inspiration.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Selhurst Park was the setting for the Terriers first ever game in the Premier League in a match which saw them grab an emphatic 3-0 victory. Whilst unlikely to help them stay up, a repeat of this scoreline at the weekend could at least lift them off the bottom of the table and leapfrog fellow Championship-bound Fulham.