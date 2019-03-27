International Roundup: How West Ham's 9 National Team Stars Fared Over the International Break

With the international break finally coming to an end, West Ham's national team stars have all returned to east London to prepare for a frantic end to what has been a largely successful Premier League campaign.

Here's a roundup of how these players fared on international duty:

Argentina (Manuel Lanzini)

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Manuel Lanzini was called up by Argentina despite the fact that he had just returned recently from a knee injury which had kept him sidelined for eight months. However, he was not listed in their match-day squad in their 3-1 friendly defeat to Venezuela. Argentina have a friendly against Morocco later today.

Austria (Marko Arnautovic)

JACK GUEZ/GettyImages

Austria's star man was on fine form this week, but it wasn't enough to prevent a disastrous start to his nation's UEFO Euro 2020 qualification campaign. Marko Arnautovic started in both of Austria's Euro 2020 qualifying losses to Poland and Israel, scoring twice against Israel on Sunday.

Brazil (Felipe Anderson)

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Felipe Anderson was a 72nd minute substitute in Brazil's surprise 1-1 friendly draw against minnows Panama on Saturday. Brazil have a friendly against Czech Republic later today.

DR Congo (Arthur Masuaku)

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Defender Arthur Masuaku was an unused substitute in DR Congo's match against Liberia, which was their final group game of African Cup of Nations qualifying.

England (Declan Rice)

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Declan Rice made his England debut on Friday, coming on in the 63rd minute of England's 5-0 Euro 2020 qualifying win against Czech Republic. He then made his first start for England in their second Euro 2020 qualifying match against Montenegro on Monday.

Equatorial Guinea (Pedro Obiang)

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Pedro Obiang started and scored in Equatorial Guinea's African Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan. Obiang also played the full 90 minutes of Equatorial Guinea's 3-2 friendly defeat to Saudi Arabia on Monday night.

Mexico (Javier Hernandez)

ROBYN BECK/GettyImages

Javier Hernandez came on as a 75th minute substitute in Mexico's shock 3-1 friendly win over Chile on Saturday.

Paraguay (Fabian Balbuena)

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Defender Fabian Balbuena played the full 90 minutes of Paraguay's 1-0 friendly defeat to Peru on Saturday.

Poland ( Lukasz Fabianski)

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

As per usual, goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski was an unused substitute in Poland's Euro 2020 qualifier victories over Austria and Latvia.