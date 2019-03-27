Olivier Giroud Insists Exit Rumours Blown Out of Proportion & Hints at Possible Chelsea Stay

By 90Min
March 27, 2019

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud insists that the French media went "too far" linking him with a summer move to Olympique Lyonnais, adding that his immediate future could still lay at Stamford Bridge.

The 32-year-old has largely struggled for game time since leaving Arsenal in 2018, starting just six Premier League matches under Maurizio Sarri this season and is yet to feature from the outset since Gonzalo Higuaín's arrival in January.

Giroud admitted that he could leave Chelsea at the end of the season and opened the door for a move to Lyon, but he's now insisted that last week's comments have been exaggerated by the French press.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

"Of course there is a chance I could still be at Chelsea next season, yes, the door is not closed," Giroud said, quoted by The Mirror. "At the club we still need to wait to see regarding if we will have the opportunity to get some players [in the next transfer windows].

"If not the club will be blocked and maybe then they will need me more and to offer me something. I am very happy there, but it all depends on a few things so we will see.

"The French media have made too much of some comments from me trying to push me into a move to Lyon. I am staying objective, and if I can stay at Chelsea I will be happy - but I need to play more."

Although talk over Giroud's future at Stamford Bridge is a hot topic, the France international stressed that his focus was on ensuring Chelsea qualify for next season's Champions League.


“For now we have a very big game against Cardiff now at the weekend. There are only eight matches to go, and going for the Champions League places we will be trying to win all of them," he added.

Despite the lack of Premier League game time, Giroud was called up for France during the international break, and managed to achieve a milestone by scoring his 35th international goal and overtaking David Trezeguet in France's list of top scorers where he's currently third.

On the remarkable achievement, Giroud said: “It was great to get a 35th goal for France, it is a great honour for me especially to get ahead of David Trezeguet.


“It makes me very proud, he was a striker I really looked up to when I was growing up. There is a lot of competition for places in the forwards with France, so you take nothing for granted.

“Who knows, maybe I could still catch up with Michel Platini on 41 – another six goals, it is possible if I can stay in the team until the Euros, hoping that we qualify."

