Bayern Munich Still Challenging Barcelona for Matthijs de Ligt as Part of Expensive Rebuild

By 90Min
March 28, 2019

Bayern Munich want to make Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt a part of their rebuilding process this summer by rivalling Barcelona for the teenager's signature.

The Bundesliga champions have already secured the signing of France's two World Cup-winning full-back, confirming Benjamin Pavard's move from Stuttgart in January before announcing a deal for Lucas Hernandez on Wednesday.

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić has already made it clear that Bayern Munich will be spending big this summer, and Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo reports that Ajax's de Ligt is the latest player to land on their radar.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

The 19-year-old has been heavily linked with a move which would see him follow Frenkie de Jong to Barcelona, with the Catalans having already held talks over a deal.


Now, however, Barça are growing concerned as interest from Germany begins to heat up.

Having already forked out €80m to meet Hernandez's release clause, Mundo Deportivo claims that Bayern Munich would have to spend another €70m to convince Ajax to accept their offer.

But with there still being some confusion about whether Hernandez and Pavard will play through the middle or out wide, Bayern Munich want to sign de Ligt as a long-term partner for Niklas Süle.

The teenager still has two years left on his contract with the Dutch giants, but it's been known for some time that Ajax's decision makers Edwin van der Sar and Marc Overmars have accepted they will have to cash in this summer.

The Bavarian club aren't just looking at defensive reinforcements, however, as LOSC Lille winger Nicolas Pépé is being considered ahead of Arjen Robben's departure this summer.

They're also weighing up a move for either Timo Werner or Luka Jović to work as Robert Lewandowski's understudy at the Allianz Arena.

