Daniele Rugani Officially Extends His Contract With Juventus Until 2023

Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani has put pen to paper on a new long-term contract in Turin which will extend his stay at the club until 2023.

The Italy international first joined the Bianconeri in 2012 on loan from Empoli, a move which convinced them to spend £4.5m on his signature three years later.

Rugani has gone on to make 81 appearances for the club during that time, working largely as the understudy to Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Andrea Barzagli.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

But the 24-year-old is widely seen as the future for Juventus as well as with the Azzurri, and on Thursday it was confirmed that Rugani had signed a new four-year contract with Massimiliano Allegri's side.

Rugani made his Juventus debut during a Coppa Italia win in the Derby della Mole over city rivals Torino, starting for the first time in Serie A for the club just four days later against Carpi.

He's won three Serie A titles since joining the club and is on course for a fourth this season, while Rugani was also involved in Juventus' most recent run to the Champions League final during the 2016/17 season.

His performances with the Bianconeri saw him earn his first ever senior national team call-up by Gian Piero Ventura, and Rugani has gone on to feature seven times in total for Italy.

Rugani, however, hasn't featured for them since England, the Netherlands and Argentina's warm-up matches ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.