Daniele Rugani Officially Extends His Contract With Juventus Until 2023

By 90Min
March 28, 2019

Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani has put pen to paper on a new long-term contract in Turin which will extend his stay at the club until 2023.

The Italy international first joined the Bianconeri in 2012 on loan from Empoli, a move which convinced them to spend £4.5m on his signature three years later.

Rugani has gone on to make 81 appearances for the club during that time, working largely as the understudy to Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Andrea Barzagli.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

But the 24-year-old is widely seen as the future for Juventus as well as with the Azzurri, and on Thursday it was confirmed that Rugani had signed a new four-year contract with Massimiliano Allegri's side.

Rugani made his Juventus debut during a Coppa Italia win in the Derby della Mole over city rivals Torino, starting for the first time in Serie A for the club just four days later against Carpi.

He's won three Serie A titles since joining the club and is on course for a fourth this season, while Rugani was also involved in Juventus' most recent run to the Champions League final during the 2016/17 season.

His performances with the Bianconeri saw him earn his first ever senior national team call-up by Gian Piero Ventura, and Rugani has gone on to feature seven times in total for Italy.

Rugani, however, hasn't featured for them since England, the Netherlands and Argentina's warm-up matches ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message