Doncaster Rovers Belles to Join 'Club Doncaster' Umbrella With View to Promotion to Top Flight

By 90Min
March 28, 2019

Doncaster Rovers Belles are to be brought under the Club Doncaster umbrella from May 2019, as the club look to secure a future that befits its historic success in the women's game.

They have struggled badly in recent years, and now sit second bottom of the Northern Premier Division - the third tier of the FA pyramid - having fallen a long way from the team who famously reached the FA Women's Cup final 11 times in 12 years throughout the late 80s and 90s. 

With a view to eventually restoring former glories as the Belles approach their 50th anniversary, the club will be operated by Club Doncaster going forward, the organisation in charge of the Rovers men's team and Doncaster Rugby Club, as per their official website.

Speaking about the takeover, Belles chair Faye Lygo said: “I have really enjoyed being a custodian of this fantastic team over the past few years, but feel, for the Belles to progress, we need to make this change.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for Doncaster Rovers Belles and a move that will help secure the future of the club for years to come. We look forward to seeing the progression the Belles will make as part of Club Doncaster.”

Gavin Baldwin, chief executive of Club Doncaster, added: “We are delighted to have the Belles on board. They are one of the most successful women’s football teams in England and are an excellent addition to the Club Doncaster family.

“We are looking forward to celebrating their golden anniversary and already have some exciting plans once they join the family in May. We will be sharing more in the near future."

