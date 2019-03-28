Juventus vs Empoli Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Juventus' relentless pursuit of the Serie A title suffered a slight blip as they lost 2-0 to Genoa prior to the international break, with Critiano Ronaldo rested for the surprise defeat.

While the result ruins Juve's chances of an invincible season, Massimiliano Allegri and his side will be confident of hoisting their eighth consecutive Scudetto trophy come May.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Allegri has implemented considerable rotation in the latter stages of the season as Juventus prioritize Champions League glory, and that is unlikely to change with a 15 point lead at the top of the table.

Check out 90min's preview as Juventus welcome relegation-threatened Empoli to the Allianz Stadium.

Where to Watch

When Is Kickoff? Saturday 30 March What Time Is Kickoff? 17:00 (BST) Where Is It Played? Allianz Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Premier Sports 1 Referee? TBC

Team News

Allegri's rotational policy saw Cristiano Ronaldo rested for the defeat to Genoa and Juventus' talisman will likely be left out again after picking a slight hamstring injury on international duty.



Douglas Costa, Sami Khedira, and Juan Cuadrado will all miss the match, with the former two hoping to be fit for Juve's Champions League quarter-final clash with Ajax, while Mattia De Sciglio should be fit after returning to training this week. Lorenzo Polvani and Antonino La Gumina will miss the trip to Turin, while Marcel Buchel is doubtful with an ankle injury. Predicted Lineups Juventus Szczesny, Bonucci, Barzagli, Rugani, De Sciglio, Can, Matuidi, Cancelo, Bernadeschi, Dybala, Mandzukic Empoli Dragowski, Maietta, Silvestre, Dell'Orco, Di Lorenzo, Traore, Bennacer, Krunic, Pajac, Farias, Caputo

Head-to-Head Record Juventus' recent Serie A dominance unsurprisingly extends to Empoli, with the Turin giants unbeaten in their last 15 matches against the visitors, winning 13 and drawing twice. Allegri's men have only conceded twice in their last seven matches against Empoli, defeating the Tuscan club 2-1 courtesy of a stunning brace from Ronaldo in October's reverse fixture at the Stadio Carlo Castellani.

Recent Form The defeat to Genoa before the international break ended Juve's unbeaten Serie A campaign, but the reigning champions have still secured victories in eight of their last ten league matches, while also surviving a scare to beat Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16. Empoli boosted their survival hopes with a 2-1 victory against Frosinone last time out, but have won just twice since the turn of the year, and are currently sitting in 17th place, just one point clear of the relegation zone.

Juventus Empoli Genoa 2-0 Juventus (17/03) Empoli 2-1 Frosinone (17/03) Juventus 3-0 Atletico Madrid (12/03) Roma 2-1 Empoli (11/03) Juventus 4-1 Udinese (08/03) Empoli 3-3 Parma (02/03) Napoli 1-2 Juventus (03/03) AC Milan 3-0 Empoli (22/02) Bologna 0-1 Juventus (24/02) Empoli 3-0 Sassuolo (17/02)