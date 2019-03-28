Juventus vs Empoli Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

By 90Min
March 28, 2019

Juventus' relentless pursuit of the Serie A title suffered a slight blip as they lost 2-0 to Genoa prior to the international break, with Critiano Ronaldo rested for the surprise defeat.

While the result ruins Juve's chances of an invincible season, Massimiliano Allegri and his side will be confident of hoisting their eighth consecutive Scudetto trophy come May.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Allegri has implemented considerable rotation in the latter stages of the season as Juventus prioritize Champions League glory, and that is unlikely to change with a 15 point lead at the top of the table.

Check out 90min's preview as Juventus welcome relegation-threatened Empoli to the Allianz Stadium.

Where to Watch

When Is Kickoff? Saturday 30 March
What Time Is Kickoff? 17:00 (BST)
Where Is It Played? Allianz Stadium
TV Channel/Live Stream? Premier Sports 1
Referee? TBC

Team News

Allegri's rotational policy saw Cristiano Ronaldo rested for the defeat to Genoa and Juventus' talisman will likely be left out again after picking a slight hamstring injury on international duty.
TOPSHOT-FBL-EURO-2020-POR-SRB

Douglas Costa, Sami Khedira, and Juan Cuadrado will all miss the match, with the former two hoping to be fit for Juve's Champions League quarter-final clash with Ajax, while Mattia De Sciglio should be fit after returning to training this week.

Lorenzo Polvani and Antonino La Gumina will miss the trip to Turin, while Marcel Buchel is doubtful with an ankle injury.

Predicted Lineups

Juventus Szczesny, Bonucci, Barzagli, Rugani, De Sciglio, Can, Matuidi, Cancelo, Bernadeschi, Dybala, Mandzukic
Empoli Dragowski, Maietta, Silvestre, Dell'Orco, Di Lorenzo, Traore, Bennacer, Krunic, Pajac, Farias, Caputo

Head-to-Head Record

Juventus' recent Serie A dominance unsurprisingly extends to Empoli, with the Turin giants unbeaten in their last 15 matches against the visitors, winning 13 and drawing twice.

Miha Zajc,Rodrigo Bentacur

Allegri's men have only conceded twice in their last seven matches against Empoli, defeating the Tuscan club 2-1 courtesy of a stunning brace from Ronaldo in October's reverse fixture at the Stadio Carlo Castellani.

Recent Form

The defeat to Genoa before the international break ended Juve's unbeaten Serie A campaign, but the reigning champions have still secured victories in eight of their last ten league matches, while also surviving a scare to beat Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16.

Empoli boosted their survival hopes with a 2-1 victory against Frosinone last time out, but have won just twice since the turn of the year, and are currently sitting in 17th place, just one point clear of the relegation zone. 

Paulo Dybala


Juventus Empoli
Genoa 2-0 Juventus (17/03) Empoli 2-1 Frosinone (17/03)
Juventus 3-0 Atletico Madrid (12/03) Roma 2-1 Empoli (11/03)
Juventus 4-1 Udinese (08/03) Empoli 3-3 Parma (02/03)
Napoli 1-2 Juventus (03/03) AC Milan 3-0 Empoli (22/02)
Bologna 0-1 Juventus (24/02) Empoli 3-0 Sassuolo (17/02)

Prediction

Juventus are without Ronaldo and focused on other priorities, while Empoli are fighting for their Serie A lives.

FBL-ITA-SERIEA-GENOA-JUVENTUS

Still, considering Juve's intense Serie A dominance this season - especially at the fortress that has become the Allianz Stadium - Allegri's side will take all three points, although it could be closer than some might suspect.


Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Empoli

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message