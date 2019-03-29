Dele Alli Claims New Stadium Can Be Positive Change Tottenham Need After Poor Run of Form

By 90Min
March 29, 2019

Dele Alli says he believes Tottenham's upcoming move back to north London can be the positive change the club needs to inspire an improved run of form after some poor results before the international break.

A bad run of form in recent weeks has seen Tottenham slip from title contenders to challenging once again for a place in the Premier League top four, with Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea all eyeing Champions League qualification.

Spurs midfielder Alli is also of the opinion that a change could help the side get back on track, telling Sky Sports: "We've had a few tough games and results, so maybe a change is what we needed at this point of the season.

Jesus Perez,Dele Alli

"It's a difficult point of the season, every game is massive, and you've got to get as many points as you can."

It does not get much more difficult than their next fixture with Tottenham heading to Anfield to take on Liverpool in a clash crucial in the battle for the title and the race for the top four.

With Manchester United only three points behind in fifth and potentially level on points by the time Spurs take to the field on Sunday, Mauricio Pochettino's men cannot afford to lose.

However, being the first team to win on the red half of Merseyside is exactly the sort of statement that Alli believes his side should be making. 


He added: "We're getting better as a team. We've got some great young players and an amazing manager. We're all enjoying playing together and we want to try and create history."

