Inter vs Lazio Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Inter host Lazio on Sunday evening as they look to consolidate a top four spot and qualify for next season's Champions League.

Luciano Spalletti's side currently have a six point gap over fifth-placed Roma and an eight point cushion over Atalanta and Sunday's visitors Lazio.



The Nerazzurri won a thrilling Milan derby 3-2 in their last game before the international break. Meanwhile, Lazio have failed to win either of their last two away games but come into the game in buoyant mood, having demolished Parma 4-1 before the international break.

Where to Watch





When Is Kick Off? Sunday 31 March What Time Is Kick Off? 19:30 (GMT) Where Is it Played? San Siro TV Channel/Live Stream? FreeSports Referee? Paolo Silvio Mazzoleni

Team News





Inter talisman Mauro Icardi could feature for the first time in more than a month after returning to training last week, having recovered from a knee injury.





The Argentine has not played since February 9 and has since been stripped of the captaincy following disagreements with club during contract negotiations.

Icardi's return is timely for the home side as Inter have confirmed fellow striker Lautaro Martinez will miss Sunday's match with a thigh injury. Midfielder Radja Nainggolan is set to return following three weeks out with a calf injury.

Stefan de Vrij who will miss the game against his former club after picking up a thigh injury in training during international duty with the Netherlands. Defender Sime Vrsaljko is a long-term absentee, having been ruled out for the rest of the season following knee surgery.

Lazio will likely be without Stefan Radu due to a sprained ankle and will also be without Jordan Lukaku who is out for the rest of the season following knee surgery.

Predicted Lineups





Inter Handanovic; Asamoah, Miranda, Skriniar, D'Ambrosio; Perisic, Vecino, Brozovic, Gagliardini, Politano; Keita. Lazio Strakosha; Bastos, Acerbi, Felipe; Lulic, Alberto, Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic, Marusic; Immobile, Correa.





Head to Head Record





This is the third match between the two sides this season, with Inter winning 3-0 in the league in Rome in October and Lazio knocking Inter out of the Coppa Italia at the quarter-final stage in January by beating them 4-3 on penalties at San Siro.

The teams have met 151 times in Serie A, with Inter winning 63 games, 53 games ending in draws and Lazio winning 35.

Lazio have failed to win any of their last five league games against Inter, their last victory against the Nerazzurri in Serie A was in May 2016.

Recent Form

Inter have won three of their last five league games, including their last two home games against Sampdoria and SPAL. They have failed to win their last two away games, conceding an 111th minute equaliser against Fiorentina and losing 2-1 to Cagliari.

In this time they also suffered a shock Europa League exit to Eintracht Frankfurt at the round of 16 stage.

Lazio have also won three of their last five league games, including all of their last three home games. However, they have only won one of their last four away games, their last away victory was when they beat 19th placed Frosinone 1-0 on 4th February.

Here's how both teams have fared in their last five league games:

Inter Lazio Milan 2-3 Inter (17/3) Lazio 4-1 Parma (17/3) Inter 2-0 SPAL (10/3) Fiorentina 1-1 Lazio (10/3) Cagliari 2-1 Inter (1/3) Lazio 3-0 Roma (2/3) Fiorentina 3-3 Inter (24/2) Genoa 2-1 Lazio (17/2) Inter 2-1 Sampdoria (17/2) Lazio 1-0 Empoli (7/2)

Prediction

Considering Inter have won their last two home games and are on a high having just won the Milan derby, they will be strong favourites to win this game.

Lazio's recent struggles away from home and the return of talisman Mauro Icardi should mean that is a comfortable home victory for Inter.



