Jerome Boateng 'Certain' to Leave Bayern Munich Following €80m Lucas Hernandez Signing

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng is certain to leave the club in the near future, following the €80m signing of Atletico Madrid's Lucas Hernandez.

Alongside Lucas, 23-year-old Benjamin Pavard will also join the club in the summer, while Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt remains a target.

Bayern already have three senior centre-backs in Boateng, Mats Hummels and Niklas Sule. As a result, it has been suggested that the Bavarians may have to part ways with at least one of their current crop.

David Ramos/GettyImages

According to Suddeutsche Zeitung, it is Boateng who is set to leave the club, with the report describing his imminent exit as 'certain'.

However, where he will move to is currently up in the air. Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus have all recently been linked with the 30-year-old, but it remains to be seen whether any will reignite their interest at the end of the season.

It is suggested that Bayern will look to line up with all three of Lucas, Pavard and Sule next season, with the two Frenchmen both boasting the impressive versatility to make such a plan possible. Lucas is comfortable both centrally and on the left, whilst Pavard can also fill in at right-back, just as he did in France's World Cup triumph last summer.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Niko Kovac's side have also been linked with a move for Ajax wonderkid de Ligt, which suggests that they are eager to part ways with Hummels as well. Suddeutsche Zeiting state that Bayern have grown weary of the 30-year-old, with few club officials said to be positive about his role in the side.

As a result, he could be yet another casualty in Bayern's expensive rejuvenation. The two defenders have already cost the club €115m, but it is expected that the spending is set to continue.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

German youngsters Timo Werner and Kai Havertz are both high on Bayern's wish list, as is Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is set to enter the final year of his contract this summer.

The Bundesliga giants are keen to lower the average age of their squad, which currently includes the likes of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery. Young winger Alphonso Davies moved to the club in January, and it is expected that several more players will follow suit at the end of the season.