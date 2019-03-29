Man Utd's Home Kit for 2019/20 Emerges Online & It's a Throwback to 1999

By 90Min
March 29, 2019

An image of Manchester United's home kit for the 2019/20 season has popped up online just a day after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's permanent appointment as manager at Old Trafford.

It's come from Footy Headlines, so you've every reason to think that this kit is as close to the real thing as it comes - even though it's not yet official. Having tracked these leaks for a few years now, the good people over there at FH have an excellent track record of getting these releases spot on months in advance. 

Check out the last two season's releases here and here, and you can see they're the real deal.

As for next season's, FH - who throw a thanks to Vu Dai - run strongly with the idea that this is adidas' next United shirt. The shirt is predominantly a rich red, with black trim around the collar and the three adidas stripes down the shoulders coming in a slightly darker red than the base shirt. 

The crest, meanwhile, is perhaps the most striking thing. It's inspired by the club's Champions League final winning 1998/99 shirt, as you can see below, with the golden crest sitting in a black shield. 

Additionally, the new kit release is meant to see United return to white shorts, following their switch to black for this season, with black socks completing the look. 

Whichever kit United's players are wearing next season, they'll be sporting it under a man who scored the winning goal in the kit above in that final in Barcelona. Solskjaer has signed a three-year deal following his successful stint in charge as caretaker. 

They'll be hoping to keep a hold of the likes of Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera despite speculation linking both with moves away this summer.

