Matteo Guendouzi Reveals Why He Wasn't Intimidated After Surprise Arsenal Move Last Summer

By 90Min
March 29, 2019

Matteo Guendouzi has revealed he was never over-awed by his move to Arsenal last summer and has declared he will do everything he can to win trophies with the Gunners.

The Frenchman arrived in a £7m deal from Ligue 2 side Lorient, and has become a cornerstone of the Arsenal midfield in Unai Emery's first season in charge at the Emirates.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Despite arriving as a relative unknown, Guendouzi has insisted he had enough confidence in his own abilities to feel like he belonged with the Premier League side.

In his piece for The Players' Tribune, the 19-year-old said: "When I came to Arsenal, I wasn’t telling myself, 'I am the new guy, the youngest player on the team, so I need to be careful.' I was telling myself, 'You’ve been brought here to make a difference', and that’s what I’m striving for.

"I try to help my team every day. If I need to talk to my teammates, I talk to them. If I have to yell at them, sometimes I yell! That’s probably why everyone is shocked when they find out I’m only 19. 

"I don’t say things just to please people. I don’t pretend or lie, I try to be on the level as much as possible, and I hope people appreciate that about me.

"At Arsenal when I say I want to win trophies, people know I will work hard to get them, and I think they respect me for it."

Clive Mason/GettyImages

With the international break over, Guendouzi will likely feature as Arsenal return to Premier League action on Monday when they take on Newcastle at home.

