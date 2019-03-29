Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Insists Man Utd Players Must 'Work Harder' & Warns Against Complacency

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned his players that they must still 'work harder' as the Norwegian laid out his demands and expectations now that he has been appointed on a permanent basis, warning that those who become complacent will 'never last'.

Solskjaer has overseen 14 wins in 19 games since he took over Joss Mourinho on an initially temporary basis back in December, but now it starts for real after being handed a contract to continue doing his 'dream' job until the end of the 2021/22 season.

In the immediate short-term, United must finish in the Premier League top four, while the Champions League is also a tempting prize that is not impossible to win. Beyond that, the club surely has to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League within a couple of years.

"We are looking forward, we have got to work harder," Solskjaer is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"I want a Man Utd team to be one of the hardest working, fittest teams and that will bring results. Now the players know I am here for longer than expected. Players that get complacent never last at this club.

"I'm just going to be myself as I've always been. I know the trade of course. I want us to lift trophies but I can't wait to get to the challenge of improving the squad," he explained.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"To lift the Premier League trophy again is what we expect, what we're used to, what we have done so many times. We can't wait too many years but it's not going to happen overnight. I know we will be successful but it's about taking it step by step."

Solskjaer's first game as permanent boss will see Watford visit Old Trafford in the Premier League, with United looking to emerge from a run of two defeats in their last two games.