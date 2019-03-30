Harry Redknapp Tips West Ham Stalwart Mark Noble as Future Hammers Manager

By 90Min
March 30, 2019

Former West Ham United manager Harry Redknapp has urged the club to appoint hero Mark Noble as manager in the future. 

The 31-year-old is West Ham's longest serving player by some distance, having played his senior football in East London for his whole career. He has impressively maintained his role in a side which has seen heavy investment under new manager Manuel Pellegrini this season. 

Redknapp, who placed a huge priority on homegrown talent when he was in charge of the Irons, had Frank Lampard, Michael Carrick, Rio Ferdinand, Joe Cole and Jermain Defoe come through the youth setup. 

Harry Trump/GettyImages

He spoke about Noble's potential future involvement with the club in an interview with Starsport

Redknapp said: “Noble’s the only one I really find I can relate to there. He’s a West Ham boy through and through. He’s a massive part of the club. Mark Noble’s the type of lad the club should move Heaven and Earth to keep him at the club.


"For me, there’s a future manager of West Ham sitting on their books right there. Well I’d like to see him go on the coaching staff and eventually one day become the manager, why shouldn’t he? 

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"He knows the game, he’s a leader, great guy, West Ham through and through. You’d love to see him, you don’t need to go and get a foreign manager, I’d like to see him eventually step in, get a couple of years of experience and then he’d be ready to do the job.”

For now though, club captain Noble will be focused on finishing the season strongly and pushing for a top seven finish in the Premier League. He has partnered promising England youngster Declan Rice in midfield, with both set to continue when West Ham host Everton at the London Stadium on Saturday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message