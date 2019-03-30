Harry Redknapp Tips West Ham Stalwart Mark Noble as Future Hammers Manager

Former West Ham United manager Harry Redknapp has urged the club to appoint hero Mark Noble as manager in the future.

The 31-year-old is West Ham's longest serving player by some distance, having played his senior football in East London for his whole career. He has impressively maintained his role in a side which has seen heavy investment under new manager Manuel Pellegrini this season.

Redknapp, who placed a huge priority on homegrown talent when he was in charge of the Irons, had Frank Lampard, Michael Carrick, Rio Ferdinand, Joe Cole and Jermain Defoe come through the youth setup.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

He spoke about Noble's potential future involvement with the club in an interview with Starsport.

Redknapp said: “Noble’s the only one I really find I can relate to there. He’s a West Ham boy through and through. He’s a massive part of the club. Mark Noble’s the type of lad the club should move Heaven and Earth to keep him at the club.





"For me, there’s a future manager of West Ham sitting on their books right there. Well I’d like to see him go on the coaching staff and eventually one day become the manager, why shouldn’t he?

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"He knows the game, he’s a leader, great guy, West Ham through and through. You’d love to see him, you don’t need to go and get a foreign manager, I’d like to see him eventually step in, get a couple of years of experience and then he’d be ready to do the job.”

For now though, club captain Noble will be focused on finishing the season strongly and pushing for a top seven finish in the Premier League. He has partnered promising England youngster Declan Rice in midfield, with both set to continue when West Ham host Everton at the London Stadium on Saturday.