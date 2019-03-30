Fresh off an international break, Juventus will host Empoli in Turin on Saturday in a Serie A matchup.

Juve will be without Cristiano Ronaldo who suffered a hamstring injury in Portugal's 1–1 draw against Serbia on Monday. Manager Massimiliano Allegri said that Ronaldo is "a doubt for the first leg" of their Champions League clash against Ajax on April 10 as well. In Serie A, Juventus is coming off a 2–0 loss to Genoa, which was the club's first defeat in the league all season. It's still running away with the title, leading second-place Napoli by 15 points.

Empoli, which is just a point clear of the relegation zone, last beat Frosinone, 2–1 in Serie A play.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via ESPN+ or the WatchESPN app.

SI TV is now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.