Liverpool Receive Boost Ahead of Champions League Quarter Final With Porto Striker Still Unfit

By 90Min
March 30, 2019

Porto striker Vincent Aboubakar will only return to action after his club's Champions League quarter-final clashes with Liverpool, in a boost to the Reds' chances of progression.

The 27-year-old Cameroon international scored 26 goals in all competitions last season, but was struck down with a cruciate ligament injury in autumn of last year, after four goals in six league games at the start of 2018/19.

A report from Portuguese source O Jogo (via SportWitness) claims that Aboubakar is closing in on a return and has even started to train again with the first team, but is unlikely to return in the next couple of weeks.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

In fact, it is noted that he will return only after the two Champions League legs against Liverpool in April.

Despite Aboubakar's absence for a large chunk of the season, Porto still sit top of Portugal's Primeira Liga and are the division's second top scorers with 52 goals.

In the Champions League Malian star Moussa Marega has filled the void left by Aboubakar, striking six times already for the Dragons. He sits behind only Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski in the competition's overall scoring charts.

In better news for Porto ahead of the Champions League clash at Anfield on 9 April, Jesus Corona is likely to be fit despite being left out of Mexico's squad for the international break with . an ankle problem.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

The 26-year-old creator, who has three goals and two assists in Europe in 2018/19, should be fully fit for the visit to Anfield, according to O Jogo.

Liverpool are heavy favourites to progress to the Champions League semi-finals for a second season running, but will be aware of the threat Porto pose, having knocked out Roma in the last 16 after topping their group undefeated.

      Modal message