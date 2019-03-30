Manuel Pellegrini Praises West Ham Fans for Creating 'Good Atmosphere' at London Stadium

By 90Min
March 30, 2019

Manuel Pellegrini has praised West Ham fans for the atmosphere at the London Stadium in what has been a very promising campaign for the Irons.

The club saw huge success in their final season at the Boleyn Ground - with the club finishing seventh in the Premier League and reaching the quarter finals of the FA Cup - but struggled heavily when they moved into their new home, which had been previously used for the London 2012 Olympics.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

In the club's debut season at the London Stadium West Ham finished 11th in the league, having only won one of their first four home games of the campaign, before then facing a relegation battle in their second season in Stratford.

It was a tough time for the Hammers, with fans demonstrating and protesting against the club owners, however fast forward to this season and West Ham now have the chance to win their fourth home game on the bounce when they host Everton on Saturday evening.

Speaking with Sky Sports News, Pellegrini insisted that the atmosphere in the ground is improving with the good results and admitted that whilst he felt Upton Park was special, the club needed a bigger stadium to move forward. 

He said: "In most of those games we won at home the atmosphere was very good. Fans were enjoying the game, they were all involved, supporting the team.

"The old stadium I know was a beautiful stadium, but it was too small for this team. Just 32,000 people is not enough for West Ham - now we have 60,000 people at every game we play. Maybe they understand, and also they are creating the atmosphere that we see in every game."

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

West Ham currently sit in ninth place in the Premier League table and can go as high as seventh with a win over Everton, as long as other results go their way.

