Sampdoria 1-0 Milan: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Sloppy Rossoneri Slip Up in Genoa

By 90Min
March 30, 2019

A sloppy Milan side saw their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League dented sightly as Sampdoria charged to a slender victory at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Saturday night.

Milan got off to the worst start possible when Gianluigi Donnarumma's poor pass cannoned against Gregoire Defrel's foot and into the back of the net inside the first minute.

I Rossoneri were poor throughout and struggled to deal with Sampdoria's quick, incisive passing, with Tiemoue Bakayoko's disallowed header the closest the visiting side came to equalising inside the first 70 minutes.

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

Sampdoria were bright throughout and were denied a second when Fabio Quagliarella's deflected effort cannoned off the bar past the beaten Donnarumma.

The loss means Inter have the chance to pull clear of Milan on Sunday when they face Lazio, while both Roma and Atalanta also have the opportunity to close the gap between themselves and Gennaro Gattuso's side.

SAMPDORIA

Player Ratings 

Starting XI: Audero (7); Sala (7), Andersen (6), Colley (6), Murru (7); Praet (8), Vieira (7), Linetty (7); Ramirez (6); Quagliarella (6), Defrel (8).

Substitutes: Saponara (6), Jankto (6), Gabbiadini (5)

MILAN

Key Talking Point

Gennaro Gattuso opted to alter his midfield, with Franck Kessie dropping to the bench after his altercation with Lucas Biglia during the Milan derby and Hakan Calhanoglu featuring centrally with Lucas Paqueta sitting alongside Kessie.

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

And for the majority of the game, the patched up midfield didn't work. Without Paqueta's flair and Kessie's industry, Milan looked cumbersome and neither Suso or Samu Castillejo saw enough of the ball to trouble Sampdoria's backline or link up with Krzysztof Piątek.

The visitors huffed and puffed in the closing stages, with Patrick Cutrone and Paqueta brought on to try and affect the game, but Sampdoria held firm to secure a big win for their own European qualification challenge.

Player Ratings

Starting XIDonnarumma (4); Calabria (6), Musacchio (5), Romagnoli (5), Rodriguez (6); Bakayoko (6), Biglia (5), Calhanoglu (5); Suso (5), Piatek (5), Castillejo (5).

Substitutes: Conti (6), Cutrone (5), Paqueta (5)

STAR MAN - Given that it was a pretty poor performance from Milan all round, it's tricky to single out one player in particular for praise. 

Davide Calabria and Ricardo Rodriguez were reasonably industrious in their respective full back positions, but neither man will be boasting about their performance on the journey back to Lombardy.

Looking Ahead

Sampdoria will continue their push for European qualification when they face Torino on Wednesday, before a home clash with Roma.

Milan host struggling Udinese on Tuesday, before a visit to league leaders Juventus and a San Siro fixture with Lazio.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message