Gennaro Gattuso Defends Milan's Performance Despite Frustrating Loss to Sampdoria

By 90Min
March 31, 2019

Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso has claimed his side played much better than the 1-0 scoreline suggested after Milan lost to Sampdoria on Saturday evening in Serie A.

The Rossoneri went down 1-0 to Sampdoria following a Gianluigi Donnarumma blunder in the first minute of the match. Milan were never able to recover and despite playing much better in the second half, the lone goal ended up being the only thing to separate the two sides. 

Gattuso spoke with Milan TV via the Milan official site following the match and the manager claimed: "We played better than we did against Chievo and in other games that we've won. I'm not seeing a team that is completely off its game, but we got it wrong in the first half, when the difference between the sides was their level of quality.

"After the break, we increased the pressure, managing to do much better than what we did in the Derby. But one fact still remains: we're standing here talking about another defeat."

When asked about Donnarumma's gaffe the manager simply stated: "He made a mistake, but this is part of the game."

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

The former Italy international finished the interview by speaking on different individuals who may or may not have played a part in the match. Gattuso stated: "There wasn't a problem with [Franck] Kessie, it was simply a choice made on a technical basis. [Tiémoué] Bakayoko? He grew into it in the second half, I was pleased with him. 


[Hakan] Calhanoglu? He has the qualities to play using just two touches. Physically, he's fine, and he's managing to keep the tempo high playing from a midfield position." 

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

Milan continue their fight for a spot in next seasons' Champions League as they host Udinese in a Serie A clash on Tuesday night at the San Siro Stadium. 

