Unai Emery Claims Arsenal 'Need' New Sporting Director with Appointment 'Coming'

Unai Emery has revealed that a new sporting director is "coming" to Arsenal after the club narrowly missed out on appointing former Roma director Monchi to the position.

Arsenal face a tumultuous summer full of unanswered questions as Emery looks to leave his mark at the Emirates, with the vacant role of sporting director a major concern, just two months before the crucial transfer window.

It appeared that Emery would be reunited with Monchi, who had helped the Spanish manager to three successive Europe League titles at Sevilla, but the transfer guru has now opted for a return to the La Liga side.

Despite the disappointment of Monchi's rejection, Emery is still confident in Arsenal's plans to appoint a sporting director, according to Football.London.

The Arsenal manager said: "It's not the moment to speak about the summer.





"We are in a very important moment for the season, we are going to play a lot of very important matches and my focus is only to think about that.

"We need a sporting director, it's coming. The most important thing is my focus with the players in each match. The club is working and thinking for next season."

Arsenal's head of youth scouting, Steve Morrow, and former player, Francis Cagigao, are set for extended roles at the club, although the exact nature of the Gunners' internal shake-up remains unknown.

The final eight weeks of the Premier League season will likely play a major role in Arsenal's summer plans, with Emery's transfer budget limited to approximately £40m should Arsenal miss out on Champions League football.

Emery has targeted reinforcements at left-back, centre-back, winger, as well as a box to box midfield replacement for Aaron Ramsey, but could struggle to adequately fortify his squad on a marginal budget.

Arsenal welcome Newcastle to the Emirates on Monday night, with victory set to take Emery's side above Manchester United into fourth place, as the race for the Premier League top four hangs on a tightrope heading into April.