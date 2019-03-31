Unai Emery Hints That Arsenal Will Consider New Contract for Injured Danny Welbeck

By 90Min
March 31, 2019

Unai Emery has refused to rule out the possibility of Danny Welbeck signing a new Arsenal contract as the striker prepares to return to training after an extensive spell on the sidelines.

Welbeck suffered a harrowing ankle break in Arsenal's Europa League draw with Sporting Lisbon in November, and with his current contract set to expire in the summer, it was thought that the Englishman had played his last game for the Gunners.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Emery, however, has opened the door to Welbeck staying in north London, and while he could return to training before this season's close, the 28-year old is unlikely to feature on the competitive stage this campaign.

Speaking about Welbeck's progress, the Arsenal manager said, according to Teamtalk: “He’s progressing very well. He is working and starting to touch the ball and to work on the pitch. His progress with such a big injury is going very well.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

“It’s difficult for him to play matches this season but he is progressing very well and maybe the doctor will tell us he can come train with us in the last weeks of this season.

“After, his individual thing is to speak with the club (about his future).”

Since arriving at the Emirates from Manchester United in 2014, Welbeck has notched just 16 Premier League goals in 88 appearances and will struggle to regain a place in Emery's team due to the consistent goalscoring exploits of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

However, Premier League rules limiting the number of foreign players in each squad, as well as Arsenal's shrinking English contingent, means that there could still be a place for Welbeck in Emery's plans.

Speaking about the importance of homegrown talent, Emery said: “Every (English) team needs English players.

“Danny has his injury now. He was going with the national team and we were happy for him and the national team.

“(Promising English players) are now in (Arsenal’s) under-18s, under-19s, under-20s and under-21s teams. We have a lot of players with the possibility to grow up with us and be part of our future, and also with the national team.”

Arsenal host Newcastle on Monday as the battle for the Premier League top four reaches its business end, with Emery's side trailing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United by one solitary point with eight matches left to play.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message