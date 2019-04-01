Manchester City vs Cardiff Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Manchester City host Cardiff on Wednesday night in what looks to be another enthralling Premier League game as the 2018/19 season draws to its conclusion.

As City search for another vital three points to put them back at the top of the table, Pep Guardiola will be cautious of the pressures that his team are under in spite of their recent form.

After being beaten by Chelsea so cruelly on Sunday, perhaps Neil Warnock's relegation-threatened side could cause an upset and secure themselves three points.

How to Watch

When Is Kick off? Wednesday 3 April What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 (BST) Where Is it Played? Etihad Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event Referee? Jonathan Moss

Team News

Manchester City have been monitoring the fitness of Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero, following their victory over Fulham on Saturday. The forward was substituted shortly before the hour mark, so may be a doubt to start against the Bluebirds, Gabriel Jesus potentially taking his place.

Vincent Kompany, Benjamin Mendy and John Stones - all three of which were not in the squad against Fulham - are all trying to regain fitness to challenge for starting positions.

For the visitors, they still remain without defender Sol Bamba following his injury at Wolves, and have also now lost Scotland international Callum Paterson until the end of the season to an ankle injury.

Predicted Lineups

Manchester City Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Gundogan, Silva; Silva, Jesus, Sterling. Cardiff Etheridge; Peltier, Morrison, Manga, Bennet; Gunnarson, Arter, Murphy, Camarasa, Hoilett; Niasse.

Head to Head Record

In the reverse leg of the fixture this season, City thrashed Warnock's side 5-0 with Saturday's goalscorer, Bernardo Silva, one of the names on the scoresheet.

The two sides have only played one another ten times in the last 50 years, Manchester City winning on six of these occasions, Cardiff winning three.

City have won the last three fixtures against the Bluebirds in all competitions, scoring a whopping 11 goals.

Cardiff's most recent victory over City came during a 3-2 win at home in 2013, a game in which current midfielder Aron Gunnarson scored.

Recent Form

Man City go into Wednesday's fixture unbeaten in their last five league performances, and Pep Guardiola will be confident that his team can deliver another three points.

With a game in hand, City must claim the three points to knock Liverpool off the top spot of the Premier League table.

Cardiff demonstrated against Chelsea on Sunday that they do have the ability to score goals against top sides, and will be frustrated with the controversial manner of which they lost the game having grabbed the lead.

That being said, Warnock and his squad will have to take all their frustration into the game to try and dismantle City's title hopes, a result Liverpool fans will be begging for.

Here's how both teams have fared over their last five games:

Manchester City Cardiff Fulham 0-2 Manchester City (30/03) Cardiff 1-2 Chelsea (31/03) Swansea 2-3 Manchester City (16/03) Cardiff 2-0 West Ham (9/03) Manchester City 7-0 Shalke (12/03) Wolves 2-0 Cardiff (2/03) Manchester City 3-1 Watford (9/03) Cardiff 0-3 Everton (26/02) Bournemouth 1-0 Manchester City (2/03) Cardiff 1-5 Watford (22/02)

Prediction

With the form City are in right now, it's hard to see them losing to 18th-placed Cardiff, but stranger things have happened in the Premier League.

In what is a huge game at both ends of the table, Neil Warnock's side will definitely come out fighting, but it's hard to not see them also conceding a couple of goals along the way.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Cardiff City