Bartosz Kapustka Suffers Anterior Cruciate Ligament Damage on Loan Away From Leicester

By 90Min
April 02, 2019

Leicester City loanee Bartosz Kapustka suffered a Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury, which will end his season and keep him out of the European Under-21 Championships this summer. 

The Foxes signed the 22-year-old midfielder from Cracovia Krakow back in August 2016 and he has since been sent out on two separate loan spells with Bundesliga side SC Freiburg and now OH Leuven in Belgium. 

In a season where the promising Polish youngster was rebuilding form and gaining consistency, Kapustka had made 21 appearances and had scored three goals. However, after coming on as a substitute against Tubize in the league, he tore a ligament in his knee and will now require surgery meaning a minimum of a few months rehabilitation, according to Wprost.

KRISTOF VAN ACCOM/GettyImages

Not only is this a blow for Leicester who would have been monitoring Kapustka's progress but also for the Polish side set to compete at the European Under-21 tournament held in Italy and San Marino in summer 2019. 

Kapustka showed his best form whilst playing for his country in the Under-21 European Championship qualifiers, where he not only captained the Polish team against England but also contributed to five goals in 11 matches - scoring one and assisting four. 

Although his Leicester City future was unclear before his injury, the rehabilitation process will certainly mean a prolonged period of time away from football. 

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Although the midfielder was showing positive signs of improvement with OH Leuven, it will be hard for him to force himself into Brendan Rodgers' plans for the next campaign. 

Currently, Leicester are level on points with Wolves in seventh place after a convincing 2-0 win against Bournemouth which saw the Foxes earn their first clean sheet under the former Celtic manager. 

