FUT: 8 of the Most Overpowered Players Who Killed it on Previous FIFA Games

FIFA video games are renowned for delighting and infuriating players in equal measure. The Ultimate Team feature is no exception, providing gamers with the opportunity to build their self-styled team from the ground up.

Of course, having a part of the game that requires huge investment - both temporal and monetary - creates deep emotional ties. In some cases this produces rapturous joy, such as when one's team scores a stoppage-time winner in the final of an online tournament.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

However, the opposite is just as likely to occur. When it does, controllers get smashed. And often, the trigger can be having to compensate for the ridiculously overpowered striker spearheading the opponent's attack.

So, in homage to the untold numbers of broken joysticks, here are the eight most overpowered FIFA Ultimate Team players ever.

Jonathan Biabiany - FIFA 16

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

To the uninformed, Biabiany was some average winger plying his trade in Serie A. But, to those in the know, the Frenchman was a weapon of nuclear proportions. His explosive speed made him a stupidly effective attacking outlet, with his ungodly 94 pace leaving defenders in his wake.

Unfortunately, the secret couldn't be kept under wraps and soon every player was aware of Biabiany's truly overpowered abilities.

Victor Ibarbo - FIFA 14

Enrico Locci/GettyImages

Another speed merchant, Ibarbo struck fear into opposition backlines. If androids dream of electric sheep then FIFA avatars have nightmares about the Cagliari forward.

At 93 his pace stat may lag slightly behind that of Biabiany, but on the pitch it made little difference. Defenders didn't stand a chance.

Lacina Traore - FIFA 13

Epsilon/GettyImages

It's not all about speed, as Traore can attest to. 'The Big Tree' was by no means a slouch across the floor, but that is not how he earned his nickname.

Deliveries from out wide didn't even need to be high-quality; the 6'8 hitman towered over opponents, invariably getting away a header on goal.

Tiemoue Bakayoko - FIFA 18

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

He may have been a costly flop at Stamford Bridge, but Bakayoko earned himself a starting berth in many Ultimate Team lineups.

He was a steal at 2000 coins in last year's incarnation of the game, his 83 physicality making him a domineering, all-action powerhouse in any engine room. He simply never stopped running.

Stephan El Shaarawy - FIFA 12

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

With an overall rating of 73, the Italian international appeared to be nothing special back in 2011. However, his five-star skill moves made him a popular choice for players.

He was used to bamboozle defenders, draw fouls in dangerous positions and generally wreak havoc for defences.

Alejandro Gomez - FIFA 18

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

A score of 90 for pace and 88 for dribbling combined wonderfully well to bring Gomez into the collective consciousness of the FIFA community.

Last year he was a menace, proving far too hot to handle for the vast majority of defenders and finding himself selected in countless teams.

Emmanuel Emenike - FIFA 13

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

It's a name as legendary as Beowulf: Emmanuel Emenike. YouTuber KSI was influential in raising the Nigerian to the lofty status he has now attained.

It's easy to see why the then-Spartak Moscow striker was so adored by KSI. His ratings of 94 for strength, 93 for acceleration and 89 for balance made him almost unstoppable; the man was an absolute specimen.

Welliton - FIFA 13

Dmitry Korotayev/GettyImages

Spartak fans must have thought they were in dreamland watching the electric Welliton partnering Emenike up front.

At times his 92 pace seemed enough to break the sound barrier, such was the ease with which he raced past opponents. Goals were aplenty.