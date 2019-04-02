Genoa vs Inter: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time, Team News & More

Inter will be looking to cement their place in Serie A's top four on Wednesday evening as they take a trip to mid-table Genoa.

The pre-match talk has yet again been dominated by the future of Inter's star striker Mauro Icardi, who has been declared fit and ready to play against Lazio on Sunday, but was left out of the squad by manager Luciano Spalletti.

The Nerazzurri lost the game 1-0, which threw the race for Champions League football wide open. Spalletti has now confirmed that Icardi will be in the squad to face the Rossoblu according to Sempreinter.

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 3 April What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (GMT) Where Is it Played? Stadio Luigi Ferraris TV Channel/Stream? N/A Referee? Maurizio Mariani

Team News

As previously stated, Inter's headline team news comes in the form of their talisman Icardi, who hasn't played since February due to a bitter dispute over his contract at the club.

Spalletti seemed determined to never pick the Argentine forward again over his conduct, but it appears as though he will put the teams interests before his own and bring Icardi back into the squad.

The Italian manager's hand may be forced by the fact that striker Lautaro Martinez picked up a hamstring injury last week that will definitely keep him out, with right back Sime Vrsaljiko also unavailable due to a long term knee injury.

Genoa meanwhile are still unable to use the services central midfielder Oscar Hiljemark and centre forward Andrea Favilli, both of whom are out with long-term injuries.

Genoa Radu; Pereira, Zukanovic, Romero, Pezzella; Radvanovic, Lerager, Rolon; Lazovic, Sanabria, Kouame. Inter Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, Skriniar, Miranda, Asamoah; Brozovic, Gagliardini; Keita, Nainggolan, Perisic; Politano.

Head to Head Record

The Nerazzurri have been fairly dominant in this fixture over the years, winning 16 of the 26 meetings between the two sides, suffering just five defeats.

However, each of those five defeats have come in Inter's last five visits to Genoa, having lost every match they've played at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris since 2013, scoring just twice in that time. It's a record Inter will be desperate to turn around this week.

The reverse fixture earlier in the campaign saw Inter destroy Genoa 5-0 at the San Siro, with Roberto Gagliardini scoring a brace. Matteo Politano, Joao Mario and Radja Nainggolan completed the rout.

Recent Form

Inter have been inconsistent at best in recent weeks. Following their dramatic win in the Milan derby a couple of weeks ago, it looked as though Inter were sure to be playing Champions League football for a second consecutive campaign next season.

However, the home defeat to Lazio means they are now just five points clear of the side from Rome, who have a game in hand. Inter have won just four of their last ten Serie A matches, while also getting knocked out of both the Europa League and the Coppa Italia.

11th placed Genoa have only claimed two wins in their past eight Serie A matches, however one of those victories was a 2-0 triumph over runaway leaders Juventus, which was the Old Lady's only league defeat of the season.

The Rossoblu have made their home a fortress in recent times, with just one defeat in ten league games in Genoa.

Here is how each team has performed in their last five matches.

Genoa Inter Udinese 2-0 Genoa (30/3) Inter 0-1 Lazio (31/3) Genoa 2-0 Juventus (17/3) AC Milan 2-3 Inter (17/3) Parma 1-0 Genoa (9/3) Inter 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt (14/3) Genoa 0-0 Frosinone (3/3) Inter 2-0 SPAL (10/3) Chievo 0-0 Genoa (24/2) Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Inter (7/3)

Prediction

Inter are a very difficult team to predict at the moment, but if there's one thing that was clear during their poor performance against Lazio last time out, it's that they badly miss a world class striker.

It will be interesting to see if Icardi plays much of a part of this game, but their fate during this match may depend on him being back in he side.

With Inter suffering defeat in their last five matches away at Genoa, the Nerazzurri will not take this game lightly, and they badly need to find some consistency soon if they want to be playing in Europe's top competition again next season.

Inter should have too much for Genoa here, but it will be closer than many will be expecting.





Prediction: Genoa 0-1 Inter