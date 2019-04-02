Marc Overmars Reveals Ajax in Talks With Barcelona Over Potential Loan Partnership

By 90Min
April 02, 2019

Ajax director of football Marc Overmars has confirmed that the Dutch club are in talks with reigning Spanish champions Barcelona over a possible agreement to create a loan partnership. 

The two sides have long had an affinity, with the Cruyffist style binding them together – the pair were the only clubs Cruyff coached in his life – and have dealt with each other in the transfer market multiple times over recent years. 

Jasper Cillessen and Frenkie de Jong have swapped (or will swap) the Johan Cruijff ArenA for Camp Nou in the last few seasons, while Ajax stopper Andre Onana came from Barça's youth system. Bojan Krkic and young winger Isaac Cuenca also arrived in the Eredivisie on loan. 


"We know that we are on good terms with Barcelona," Overmars told NOS. "They want to talk to us, to see if they can loan us players.

"However there is always just one thing to do: we aren't, of course, going to get too many players from Barcelona. We're not a branch of that club, but the plans haven't been developed that far."

Matthijs de Ligt has been tipped to follow Ajax teammate De Jong to Catalonia this summer as Barça look to secure one of the world's best young defenders, but Overmars refused to comment on the possibility of the Dutch side losing their two best players in the same transfer window. 

Overmars himself was linked with a move away from Ajax in recent weeks, with his former side Arsenal looking for a sporting director, but he rejected the north London side to sign a new long-term deal in his homeland. 

