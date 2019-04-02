Real Madrid Launch €525m Santiago Bernabeu Redevelopment After Council Grants Permission

By 90Min
April 02, 2019

Real Madrid have officially launched plans for the redevelopment of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium at a presentation attended by Madrid mayor Manuela Carmena on Tuesday afternoon.

Already seven years in the making, Real were given the go-ahead for the work by the Madrid city council last week and work is expected to begin soon on the project, which it is estimated will cost between €525m and €575m to complete.

There have been previous false dawns for the renovation, but El Pais noted on Monday of this week that there are 'no fears this is not the definitive start'.

The most striking part of the future Bernabeu, which AS explains is scheduled for completion in 2022 but could actually take four or even five years, is the retractable roof.

The whole stadium will be wrapped in stainless steel, while president Florentino Perez estimated last year that the new commercial space will help bring in €150m in additional annual revenue.

A maximum of €575m has been borrowed for the project, with Real set to pay that figure back at a fixed interest rate over a period of up to 35 years.

"This act is the definitive start of the countdown to launch an authentic architectural innovation in our stadium," Perez said at the launch event in the stadium's royal box, via RealMadrid.com.

"A Santiago Bernabeu stadium that will become a great avant-garde and universal icon. Located in the heart of Madrid, it will be the best stadium in the world. We are facing one of the great projects of the future for Real Madrid and, of course, it will be also for the city of Madrid."

Perez referenced 'maximum comfort and safety', as well as 'state-of-the-art technology'.

"A new stadium that will allow us to continue growing and that will be financed with the new revenues that the reform will generate," the club chief added.

"The new Santiago Bernabéu stadium will entail an important improvement for the club, but also for its surroundings. And it will allow Real Madrid to remain competitive in an increasingly difficult international football scenario."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message