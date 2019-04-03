Kalidou Koulibaly Close to Appointing New Agent to Force Through Move Away From Napoli This Summer

By 90Min
April 03, 2019

S.S.C. Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly is set to appoint his brother as his new representative in an attempt to push through a move away from the club this summer.

The Senegal international has been heavily linked with a move this summer despite only signing a new contract at the Stadio San Paolo in September.

Manchester UnitedReal Madrid and Barcelona have been most notably linked with a move for Koulibaly at the end of the season, with both club's hoping they can negotiate with Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Maurizio Lagana/GettyImages

The Independent claims that Koulibaly will even appoint his brother as his new agent to help complete a move away from Napoli, having parted ways with his former representative Bruno Satin late last year.

De Laurentiis has previously claimed that the club have rejected offers of €105m for Koulibaly's signature and it's been speculated that only a world record fee for a defender - current set by Virgil van Dijk's £76m fee - will prise him away from Serie A.

Although Barcelona have previously been linked with a move for Koulibaly, it now appears that the Catalan giants have shortlisted Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt as their standalone defensive transfer target this summer.

Manchester United could even have the inside track in the race for Koulibally, as Real Madrid have already confirmed the signing of Éder Militão from FC Porto and Florentino Pérez would rather sign José María Giménez from Atlético Madrid.

Fellow suitors Paris Saint-Germain would likely have to sell one of Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe or Thilo Kehrer to make room for the Napoli star this summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message