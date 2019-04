Las estadísticas que revelan que Messi sigue siendo el mejor sin Xavi ni Iniesta

"Messi can't perform without Xavi."



Messi after Xavi:

- 193 games

- 181 goals



"Messi can't perform without Neymar."



Messi after Neymar:

- 92 games

- 82 goals



"Messi can't perform without Iniesta."



Messi after Xavi, Iniesta, and Neymar together:

- 38 games

- 41 goals



🐐 pic.twitter.com/BZDVyFQjJf