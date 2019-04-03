Mike Dean: Remembering All of His 100 Premier League Red Cards

On Tuesday night, Ashley Young wrote his name into the history books, but for all the wrong reasons. He was sent off as his Manchester United side fell 2-1 to Wolverhampton Wanderers, becoming the 100th player who has been sent off by referee Mike Dean in the Premier League era.

You can just imagine a young Mike Dean awake at night, dreaming of becoming the first man to dismiss 100 people. Congratulations Mike, you've made it.

Here's a list of all 100 red cards which have led us to this momentous occasion.

2000/01 Season

Date Game Player Reason Tally 14 April Ipswich 1-0 Newcastle Nolberto Solano Deliberate handball 1

2001/02 Season

Date Game Player Reason Tally 29 September Charlton 2-0 Leicester Steve Brown Handball 2 29 September Charlton 2-0 Leicester Junior Lewis Dangerous tackle 3

2002/03 Season

Date Game Player Reason Tally 31 August Spurs 2-1 Southampton Michael Svensson Deliberate handball 4 15 September Man City 2-2 Blackburn Danny Tiatto Dangerous tackle 5 23 November Bolton 1-1 Chelsea Celestine Babayaro Violent conduct 6 14 December Aston Villa 2-1 West Brom Steve Staunton Violent conduct 7 19 January Arsenal 3-1 West Ham Steve Lomas Professional foul 8

2003/04 Season

Date Game Player Reason Tally 17 August Charlton 0-3 Man City Mark Fish Professional foul 9 4 October Man Utd 3-0 Birmingham Maik Taylor Professional foul 10 5 April Leeds 3-2 Leicester Mark Viduka Two yellow cards 11

2004/05 Season

Date Game Player Reason Tally 18 September West Brom 1-1 Fulham Pape Bouba Diop Violent conduct 12 18 September West Brom 1-1 Fulham Neil Clement Professional foul 13 18 September West Brom 1-1 Fulham Andy Cole Violent conduct 14 1 February Bolton 3-1 Spurs Frederic Kanoute Two yellow cards 15

2005/06 Season

Date Game Player Reason Tally 10 December West Brom 2-0 Man City Andy Cole Two yellow cards 16 31 January Wigan 1-1 Everton Duncan Ferguson Violent conduct 17 31 January Wigan 1-1 Everton Jason Roberts Violent conduct 18 26 February West Brom 0-2 Middlesbrough Nigel Quashie Violent conduct 19 19 March Fulham 1-0 Chelsea William Gallas Violent conduct 20 1 April Newcastle 3-1 Spurs Michael Dawson Two yellow cards 21

2006/07 Season

Date Game Player Reason Tally 26 August Charlton 2-0 Bolton Herman Hreidarsson Violent conduct 22 26 August Charlton 2-0 Bolton Kevin Davies Violent conduct 23 22 October Blackburn 0-1 Bolton Kevin Nolan Abusive language 24 30 December Man Utd 3-2 Reading Sam Sodje Two yellow cards 25 20 January Fulham 1-1 Spurs Heidar Helguson Two yellow cards 26 28 April Blackburn 4-1 Charlton Ben Thatcher Two yellow cards 27 13 May Sheff Utd 1-2 Wigan Lee McCulloch Two yellow cards 28

2007/08 Season

Date Game Player Reason Tally 15 August Reading 1-2 Chelsea Khalifa Cisse Two yellow cards 29 2 September Blackburn 1-0 Man City Tugay Two yellow cards 30 2 September Blackburn 1-0 Man City Richard Dunne Two yellow cards 31 23 September Man Utd 2-0 Chelsea John Obi Mikel Dangerous tackle 32 1 January Reading 0-2 Portsmouth Ibrahima Sonko Professional foul 33 23 February Birmingham 2-2 Arsenal Martin Taylor Dangerous tackle 34 22 March Blackburn 3-1 Wigan Christopher Samba Professional foul 35 22 March Blackburn 3-1 Wigan Wilson Palacios Two yellow cards 36 5 April Wigan 2-0 Birmingham Damien Johnson Dangerous challenge 37

2008/09 Season

Date Game Player Reason Tally 30 August Middlesbrough 2-1 Stoke Amdy Faye Dangerous tackle 38 28 September Portsmouth 2-0 Spurs Lassana Diarra Two yellow cards 39 9 November Man City 1-2 Spurs Gelson Fernandes Two yellow cards 40 9 November Man City 1-2 Spurs Richard Dunne Professional foul 41 9 November Man City 1-2 Spurs Benoit Assou-Ekotto Two yellow cards 42 26 December Wigan 2-1 Newcastle Sebastien Bassong Professional foul 43 17 January Sunderland 1-2 Aston Villa Ashley Young Dangerous tackle 44 8 February Spurs 0-0 Arsenal Emmanuel Eboue Two yellow cards 45

2009/10 Season

Date Game Player Reason Tally 1 November Birmingham 0-0 Man City Barry Ferguson Two yellow cards 46 8 November Hull 2-1 Stoke Abdoulaye Faye Two yellow cards 47 20 February Portsmouth 1-2 Stoke Andy Wilkinson Two yellow cards 48 27 February Chelsea 2-4 Man City Juliano Belletti Professional foul 49 27 February Chelsea 2-4 Man City Michael Ballack Two yellow cards 50 20 March Stoke 1-2 Spurs Dean Whitehead Two yellow cards 51

2010/11 Season

Date Game Player Reason Tally 7 November Arsenal 0-1 Newcastle Laurent Koscielny Professional foul 52 16 January Spurs 0-0 Man Utd Rafael Two yellow cards 53

2011/12 Season

Date Game Player Reason Tally 24 September Chelsea 4-1 Swansea Fernando Torres Dangerous tackle 54 26 February Arsenal 5-2 Spurs Scott Parker Two yellow cards 55 4 March Newcastle 1-1 Sunderland Stephane Sessegnon Violent conduct 56 4 March Newcastle 1-1 Sunderland Lee Cattermole Abusive language 57 13 May Man City 3-2 QPR Joey Barton Violent conduct 58

2012/13 Season

Date Game Player Reason Tally 3 November Man Utd 2-1 Arsenal Jack Wilshere Two yellow cards 59 13 January Arsenal 0-2 Man City Laurent Koscielny Professional foul 60 13 January Arsenal 0-2 Man City Vincent Kompany Dangerous tackle 61

2013/14 Season

Date Game Player Reason Tally 28 September Spurs 1-1 Chelsea Fernando Torres Two yellow cards 62 3 November Cardiff 1-0 Swansea Michel Vorm Professional foul 63 1 January Crystal Palace 1-1 Norwich Leroy Fer Dangerous tackle 64 2 March Swansea 1-1 Crystal Palace Chico Professional foul 65 26 March West Ham 2-1 Hull Allan McGregor Professional foul 66

2014/15 Season

Date Game Player Reason Tally 23 August Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle Mike Williamson Two yellow cards 67 21 September Man City 1-1 Chelsea Pablo Zabaleta Two yellow cards 68 29 November West Ham 1-0 Newcastle Moussa Sissoko Two yellow cards 69 13 December West Brom 1-0 Aston Villa Kieran Richardson Dangerous tackle 70 28 February West Ham 1-3 Crystal Palace Glenn Murray Two yellow cards 71 2 May Leicester 3-0 Newcastle Mike Williamson Dangerous tackle 72 2 May Leicester 3-0 Newcastle Daryl Janmaat Two yellow cards 73

2015/16 Season

Date Game Player Reason Tally 19 September Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal Gabriel Paulista Violent conduct 74 19 September Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal Santi Cazorla Two yellow cards 75 7 November Man Utd 2-0 West Brom Gareth McAuley Professional foul 76 28 November Sunderland 2-0 Stoke Ryan Shawcross Two yellow cards 77 19 December West Brom 1-2 Bournemouth James McClean Dangerous tackle 78 19 December West Brom 1-2 Bournemouth Salomon Rondon Violent conduct 79 6 March West Brom 1-0 Man Utd Juan Mata Two yellow cards 80 16 April Chelsea 0-3 Man City Thibaut Courtois Professional foul 81 20 April West Ham 3-1 Watford Nordin Amrabat Two yellow cards 82

2016/17 Season

Date Game Player Reason Tally 18 September Spurs 1-0 Sunderland Adnan Januzaj Two yellow cards 83 5 November Bournemouth 1-2 Sunderland Steven Pienaar Two yellow cards 84 19 November Spurs 3-2 West Ham Winston Reid Two yellow cards 85 28 December Southampton 1-4 Spurs Nathan Redmond Professional foul 86 2 January West Ham 0-2 Man Utd Sofiane Feghouli Dangerous tackle 87

2017/18 Season

Date Game Player Reason Tally 26 August Bournemouth 1-2 Man City Raheem Sterling Two yellow cards 88 5 February Watford 4-1 Chelsea Tiemoue Bakayoko Two yellow cards 89 28 April Crystal Palace 5-0 Leicester Marc Albrighton Professional foul 90

2018/19 Season

