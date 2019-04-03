Mike Dean: Remembering All of His 100 Premier League Red Cards

On Tuesday night, Ashley Young wrote his name into the history books, but for all the wrong reasons. He was sent off as his Manchester United side fell 2-1 to Wolverhampton Wanderers, becoming the 100th player who has been sent off by referee Mike Dean in the Premier League era.
You can just imagine a young Mike Dean awake at night, dreaming of becoming the first man to dismiss 100 people. Congratulations Mike, you've made it.
Here's a list of all 100 red cards which have led us to this momentous occasion.
2000/01 Season
|Date
|Game
|Player
|Reason
|Tally
|14 April
|Ipswich 1-0 Newcastle
|Nolberto Solano
|Deliberate handball
|1
2001/02 Season
|Date
|Game
|Player
|Reason
|Tally
|29 September
|Charlton 2-0 Leicester
|Steve Brown
|Handball
|2
|29 September
|Charlton 2-0 Leicester
|Junior Lewis
|Dangerous tackle
|3
2002/03 Season
|Date
|Game
|Player
|Reason
|Tally
|31 August
|Spurs 2-1 Southampton
|Michael Svensson
|Deliberate handball
|4
|15 September
|Man City 2-2 Blackburn
|Danny Tiatto
|Dangerous tackle
|5
|23 November
|Bolton 1-1 Chelsea
|Celestine Babayaro
|Violent conduct
|6
|14 December
|Aston Villa 2-1 West Brom
|Steve Staunton
|Violent conduct
|7
|19 January
|Arsenal 3-1 West Ham
|Steve Lomas
|Professional foul
|8
2003/04 Season
|Date
|Game
|Player
|Reason
|Tally
|17 August
|Charlton 0-3 Man City
|Mark Fish
|Professional foul
|9
|4 October
|Man Utd 3-0 Birmingham
|Maik Taylor
|Professional foul
|10
|5 April
|Leeds 3-2 Leicester
|Mark Viduka
|Two yellow cards
|11
2004/05 Season
|Date
|Game
|Player
|Reason
|Tally
|18 September
|West Brom 1-1 Fulham
|Pape Bouba Diop
|Violent conduct
|12
|18 September
|West Brom 1-1 Fulham
|Neil Clement
|Professional foul
|13
|18 September
|West Brom 1-1 Fulham
|Andy Cole
|Violent conduct
|14
|1 February
|Bolton 3-1 Spurs
|Frederic Kanoute
|Two yellow cards
|15
2005/06 Season
|Date
|Game
|Player
|Reason
|Tally
|10 December
|West Brom 2-0 Man City
|Andy Cole
|Two yellow cards
|16
|31 January
|Wigan 1-1 Everton
|Duncan Ferguson
|Violent conduct
|17
|31 January
|Wigan 1-1 Everton
|Jason Roberts
|Violent conduct
|18
|26 February
|West Brom 0-2 Middlesbrough
|Nigel Quashie
|Violent conduct
|19
|19 March
|Fulham 1-0 Chelsea
|William Gallas
|Violent conduct
|20
|1 April
|Newcastle 3-1 Spurs
|Michael Dawson
|Two yellow cards
|21
2006/07 Season
|Date
|Game
|Player
|Reason
|Tally
|26 August
|Charlton 2-0 Bolton
|Herman Hreidarsson
|Violent conduct
|22
|26 August
|Charlton 2-0 Bolton
|Kevin Davies
|Violent conduct
|23
|22 October
|Blackburn 0-1 Bolton
|Kevin Nolan
|Abusive language
|24
|30 December
|Man Utd 3-2 Reading
|Sam Sodje
|Two yellow cards
|25
|20 January
|Fulham 1-1 Spurs
|Heidar Helguson
|Two yellow cards
|26
|28 April
|Blackburn 4-1 Charlton
|Ben Thatcher
|Two yellow cards
|27
|13 May
|Sheff Utd 1-2 Wigan
|Lee McCulloch
|Two yellow cards
|28
2007/08 Season
|Date
|Game
|Player
|Reason
|Tally
|15 August
|Reading 1-2 Chelsea
|Khalifa Cisse
|Two yellow cards
|29
|2 September
|Blackburn 1-0 Man City
|Tugay
|Two yellow cards
|30
|2 September
|Blackburn 1-0 Man City
|Richard Dunne
|Two yellow cards
|31
|23 September
|Man Utd 2-0 Chelsea
|John Obi Mikel
|Dangerous tackle
|32
|1 January
|Reading 0-2 Portsmouth
|Ibrahima Sonko
|Professional foul
|33
|23 February
|Birmingham 2-2 Arsenal
|Martin Taylor
|Dangerous tackle
|34
|22 March
|Blackburn 3-1 Wigan
|Christopher Samba
|Professional foul
|35
|22 March
|Blackburn 3-1 Wigan
|Wilson Palacios
|Two yellow cards
|36
|5 April
|Wigan 2-0 Birmingham
|Damien Johnson
|Dangerous challenge
|37
2008/09 Season
|Date
|Game
|Player
|Reason
|Tally
|30 August
|Middlesbrough 2-1 Stoke
|Amdy Faye
|Dangerous tackle
|38
|28 September
|Portsmouth 2-0 Spurs
|Lassana Diarra
|Two yellow cards
|39
|9 November
|Man City 1-2 Spurs
|Gelson Fernandes
|Two yellow cards
|40
|9 November
|Man City 1-2 Spurs
|Richard Dunne
|Professional foul
|41
|9 November
|Man City 1-2 Spurs
|Benoit Assou-Ekotto
|Two yellow cards
|42
|26 December
|Wigan 2-1 Newcastle
|Sebastien Bassong
|Professional foul
|43
|17 January
|Sunderland 1-2 Aston Villa
|Ashley Young
|Dangerous tackle
|44
|8 February
|Spurs 0-0 Arsenal
|Emmanuel Eboue
|Two yellow cards
|45
2009/10 Season
|Date
|Game
|Player
|Reason
|Tally
|1 November
|Birmingham 0-0 Man City
|Barry Ferguson
|Two yellow cards
|46
|8 November
|Hull 2-1 Stoke
|Abdoulaye Faye
|Two yellow cards
|47
|20 February
|Portsmouth 1-2 Stoke
|Andy Wilkinson
|Two yellow cards
|48
|27 February
|Chelsea 2-4 Man City
|Juliano Belletti
|Professional foul
|49
|27 February
|Chelsea 2-4 Man City
|Michael Ballack
|Two yellow cards
|50
|20 March
|Stoke 1-2 Spurs
|Dean Whitehead
|Two yellow cards
|51
2010/11 Season
|Date
|Game
|Player
|Reason
|Tally
|7 November
|Arsenal 0-1 Newcastle
|Laurent Koscielny
|Professional foul
|52
|16 January
|Spurs 0-0 Man Utd
|Rafael
|Two yellow cards
|53
2011/12 Season
|Date
|Game
|Player
|Reason
|Tally
|24 September
|Chelsea 4-1 Swansea
|Fernando Torres
|Dangerous tackle
|54
|26 February
|Arsenal 5-2 Spurs
|Scott Parker
|Two yellow cards
|55
|4 March
|Newcastle 1-1 Sunderland
|Stephane Sessegnon
|Violent conduct
|56
|4 March
|Newcastle 1-1 Sunderland
|Lee Cattermole
|Abusive language
|57
|13 May
|Man City 3-2 QPR
|Joey Barton
|Violent conduct
|58
2012/13 Season
|Date
|Game
|Player
|Reason
|Tally
|3 November
|Man Utd 2-1 Arsenal
|Jack Wilshere
|Two yellow cards
|59
|13 January
|Arsenal 0-2 Man City
|Laurent Koscielny
|Professional foul
|60
|13 January
|Arsenal 0-2 Man City
|Vincent Kompany
|Dangerous tackle
|61
2013/14 Season
|Date
|Game
|Player
|Reason
|Tally
|28 September
|Spurs 1-1 Chelsea
|Fernando Torres
|Two yellow cards
|62
|3 November
|Cardiff 1-0 Swansea
|Michel Vorm
|Professional foul
|63
|1 January
|Crystal Palace 1-1 Norwich
|Leroy Fer
|Dangerous tackle
|64
|2 March
|Swansea 1-1 Crystal Palace
|Chico
|Professional foul
|65
|26 March
|West Ham 2-1 Hull
|Allan McGregor
|Professional foul
|66
2014/15 Season
|Date
|Game
|Player
|Reason
|Tally
|23 August
|Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle
|Mike Williamson
|Two yellow cards
|67
|21 September
|Man City 1-1 Chelsea
|Pablo Zabaleta
|Two yellow cards
|68
|29 November
|West Ham 1-0 Newcastle
|Moussa Sissoko
|Two yellow cards
|69
|13 December
|West Brom 1-0 Aston Villa
|Kieran Richardson
|Dangerous tackle
|70
|28 February
|West Ham 1-3 Crystal Palace
|Glenn Murray
|Two yellow cards
|71
|2 May
|Leicester 3-0 Newcastle
|Mike Williamson
|Dangerous tackle
|72
|2 May
|Leicester 3-0 Newcastle
|Daryl Janmaat
|Two yellow cards
|73
2015/16 Season
|Date
|Game
|Player
|Reason
|Tally
|19 September
|Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal
|Gabriel Paulista
|Violent conduct
|74
|19 September
|Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal
|Santi Cazorla
|Two yellow cards
|75
|7 November
|Man Utd 2-0 West Brom
|Gareth McAuley
|Professional foul
|76
|28 November
|Sunderland 2-0 Stoke
|Ryan Shawcross
|Two yellow cards
|77
|19 December
|West Brom 1-2 Bournemouth
|James McClean
|Dangerous tackle
|78
|19 December
|West Brom 1-2 Bournemouth
|Salomon Rondon
|Violent conduct
|79
|6 March
|West Brom 1-0 Man Utd
|Juan Mata
|Two yellow cards
|80
|16 April
|Chelsea 0-3 Man City
|Thibaut Courtois
|Professional foul
|81
|20 April
|West Ham 3-1 Watford
|Nordin Amrabat
|Two yellow cards
|82
2016/17 Season
|Date
|Game
|Player
|Reason
|Tally
|18 September
|Spurs 1-0 Sunderland
|Adnan Januzaj
|Two yellow cards
|83
|5 November
|Bournemouth 1-2 Sunderland
|Steven Pienaar
|Two yellow cards
|84
|19 November
|Spurs 3-2 West Ham
|Winston Reid
|Two yellow cards
|85
|28 December
|Southampton 1-4 Spurs
|Nathan Redmond
|Professional foul
|86
|2 January
|West Ham 0-2 Man Utd
|Sofiane Feghouli
|Dangerous tackle
|87
2017/18 Season
|Date
|Game
|Player
|Reason
|Tally
|26 August
|Bournemouth 1-2 Man City
|Raheem Sterling
|Two yellow cards
|88
|5 February
|Watford 4-1 Chelsea
|Tiemoue Bakayoko
|Two yellow cards
|89
|28 April
|Crystal Palace 5-0 Leicester
|Marc Albrighton
|Professional foul
|90
2018/19 Season
|Date
|Game
|Player
|Reason
|Tally
|18 August
|Leicester 2-0 Wolves
|Jamie Vardy
|Dangerous tackle
|91
|15 September
|Watford 1-2 Man Utd
|Nemanja Matic
|Two yellow cards
|92
|6 October
|Spurs 1-0 Cardiff
|Joe Ralls
|Dangerous tackle
|93
|2 December
|Arsenal 4-2 Spurs
|Jan Vertonghen
|Two yellow cards
|94
|9 December
|Newcastle 1-2 Wolves
|DeAndre Yedlin
|Professional foul
|95
|22 December
|Bournemouth 2-0 Brighton
|Lewis Dunk
|Two yellow cards
|96
|26 December
|Leicester 2-1 Man City
|Fabian Delph
|Dangerous tackle
|97
|2 January
|Huddersfield 1-2 Burnley
|Christopher Schindler
|Two yellow cards
|98
|2 January
|Huddersfield 1-2 Burnley
|Robbie Brady
|Dangerous tackle
|99
|2 April
|Wolves 2-1 Man Utd
|Ashley Young
|Two yellow cards
|100