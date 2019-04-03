Mike Dean: Remembering All of His 100 Premier League Red Cards

By 90Min
April 03, 2019

On Tuesday night, Ashley Young wrote his name into the history books, but for all the wrong reasons. He was sent off as his Manchester United side fell 2-1 to Wolverhampton Wanderers, becoming the 100th player who has been sent off by referee Mike Dean in the Premier League era.

You can just imagine a young Mike Dean awake at night, dreaming of becoming the first man to dismiss 100 people. Congratulations Mike, you've made it.

Here's a list of all 100 red cards which have led us to this momentous occasion.

2000/01 Season

Ipswich v Newcastle
Date Game Player Reason Tally
14 April Ipswich 1-0 Newcastle Nolberto Solano Deliberate handball 1

2001/02 Season

Phil Cole/GettyImages
Date Game Player Reason Tally
29 September Charlton 2-0 Leicester Steve Brown Handball 2
29 September Charlton 2-0 Leicester Junior Lewis Dangerous tackle 3

2002/03 Season

Stu Forster/GettyImages
Date Game Player Reason Tally
31 August  Spurs 2-1 Southampton Michael Svensson Deliberate handball 4
15 September  Man City 2-2 Blackburn Danny Tiatto Dangerous tackle 5
23 November Bolton 1-1 Chelsea Celestine Babayaro Violent conduct 6
14 December  Aston Villa 2-1 West Brom Steve Staunton Violent conduct 7
19 January  Arsenal 3-1 West Ham Steve Lomas Professional foul 8

2003/04 Season

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages
Date Game Player Reason Tally
17 August Charlton 0-3 Man City Mark Fish Professional foul 9
4 October Man Utd 3-0 Birmingham Maik Taylor Professional foul 10
5 April Leeds 3-2 Leicester Mark Viduka Two yellow cards 11

2004/05 Season

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages
Date Game Player Reason Tally
18 September West Brom 1-1 Fulham Pape Bouba Diop Violent conduct 12
18 September West Brom 1-1 Fulham Neil Clement Professional foul 13
18 September West Brom 1-1 Fulham Andy Cole Violent conduct 14
1 February Bolton 3-1 Spurs Frederic Kanoute Two yellow cards 15

2005/06 Season

Phil Cole/GettyImages
Date Game Player Reason Tally
10 December West Brom 2-0 Man City Andy Cole Two yellow cards 16
31 January Wigan 1-1 Everton Duncan Ferguson Violent conduct 17
31 January Wigan 1-1 Everton Jason Roberts Violent conduct 18
26 February West Brom 0-2 Middlesbrough Nigel Quashie Violent conduct 19
19 March Fulham 1-0 Chelsea William Gallas Violent conduct 20
1 April Newcastle 3-1 Spurs Michael Dawson Two yellow cards 21

2006/07 Season

Jamie McDonald/GettyImages
Date Game Player Reason Tally
26 August Charlton 2-0 Bolton Herman Hreidarsson Violent conduct 22
26 August Charlton 2-0 Bolton Kevin Davies Violent conduct 23
22 October Blackburn 0-1 Bolton Kevin Nolan Abusive language 24
30 December Man Utd 3-2 Reading Sam Sodje Two yellow cards 25
20 January Fulham 1-1 Spurs Heidar Helguson Two yellow cards 26
28 April Blackburn 4-1 Charlton Ben Thatcher Two yellow cards 27
13 May Sheff Utd 1-2 Wigan Lee McCulloch Two yellow cards 28

2007/08 Season

AFP/GettyImages
Date Game Player Reason Tally
15 August Reading 1-2 Chelsea Khalifa Cisse Two yellow cards 29
2 September Blackburn 1-0 Man City Tugay Two yellow cards 30
2 September Blackburn 1-0 Man City Richard Dunne Two yellow cards 31
23 September Man Utd 2-0 Chelsea John Obi Mikel Dangerous tackle 32
1 January Reading 0-2 Portsmouth Ibrahima Sonko Professional foul 33
23 February Birmingham 2-2 Arsenal Martin Taylor Dangerous tackle 34
22 March Blackburn 3-1 Wigan Christopher Samba Professional foul 35
22 March Blackburn 3-1 Wigan Wilson Palacios Two yellow cards 36
5 April Wigan 2-0 Birmingham Damien Johnson Dangerous challenge 37

2008/09 Season

Alex Livesey/GettyImages
Date Game Player Reason Tally
30 August Middlesbrough 2-1 Stoke Amdy Faye Dangerous tackle 38
28 September Portsmouth 2-0 Spurs Lassana Diarra Two yellow cards 39
9 November Man City 1-2 Spurs Gelson Fernandes Two yellow cards 40
9 November Man City 1-2 Spurs Richard Dunne Professional foul 41
9 November Man City 1-2 Spurs Benoit Assou-Ekotto Two yellow cards 42
26 December Wigan 2-1 Newcastle Sebastien Bassong Professional foul 43
17 January Sunderland 1-2 Aston Villa Ashley Young Dangerous tackle 44
8 February Spurs 0-0 Arsenal Emmanuel Eboue Two yellow cards 45

2009/10 Season

Ian Walton/GettyImages
Date Game Player Reason Tally
1 November Birmingham 0-0 Man City Barry Ferguson Two yellow cards 46
8 November Hull 2-1 Stoke Abdoulaye Faye Two yellow cards 47
20 February Portsmouth 1-2 Stoke Andy Wilkinson Two yellow cards 48
27 February Chelsea 2-4 Man City Juliano Belletti Professional foul 49
27 February Chelsea 2-4 Man City Michael Ballack Two yellow cards 50
20 March Stoke 1-2 Spurs Dean Whitehead Two yellow cards 51

2010/11 Season

GRAHAM STUART/GettyImages
Date Game Player Reason Tally
7 November Arsenal 0-1 Newcastle Laurent Koscielny Professional foul 52
16 January Spurs 0-0 Man Utd Rafael Two yellow cards 53

2011/12 Season

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages
Date Game Player Reason Tally
24 September Chelsea 4-1 Swansea Fernando Torres Dangerous tackle 54
26 February Arsenal 5-2 Spurs Scott Parker Two yellow cards 55
4 March Newcastle 1-1 Sunderland Stephane Sessegnon Violent conduct 56
4 March Newcastle 1-1 Sunderland Lee Cattermole Abusive language 57
13 May Man City 3-2 QPR Joey Barton Violent conduct 58

2012/13 Season

Julian Finney/GettyImages
Date Game Player Reason Tally
3 November Man Utd 2-1 Arsenal Jack Wilshere Two yellow cards 59
13 January Arsenal 0-2 Man City Laurent Koscielny Professional foul 60
13 January Arsenal 0-2 Man City Vincent Kompany Dangerous tackle 61

2013/14 Season

Clive Rose/GettyImages
Date Game Player Reason Tally
28 September Spurs 1-1 Chelsea Fernando Torres Two yellow cards 62
3 November Cardiff 1-0 Swansea Michel Vorm Professional foul 63
1 January Crystal Palace 1-1 Norwich Leroy Fer Dangerous tackle 64
2 March Swansea 1-1 Crystal Palace Chico Professional foul 65
26 March West Ham 2-1 Hull Allan McGregor Professional foul 66

2014/15 Season

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages
Date Game Player Reason Tally
23 August Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle Mike Williamson Two yellow cards 67
21 September Man City 1-1 Chelsea Pablo Zabaleta Two yellow cards 68
29 November West Ham 1-0 Newcastle Moussa Sissoko Two yellow cards 69
13 December West Brom 1-0 Aston Villa Kieran Richardson Dangerous tackle 70
28 February West Ham 1-3 Crystal Palace Glenn Murray Two yellow cards 71
2 May Leicester 3-0 Newcastle Mike Williamson Dangerous tackle 72
2 May Leicester 3-0 Newcastle Daryl Janmaat Two yellow cards 73

2015/16 Season

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages
Date Game Player Reason Tally
19 September Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal Gabriel Paulista Violent conduct 74
19 September Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal Santi Cazorla Two yellow cards 75
7 November Man Utd 2-0 West Brom Gareth McAuley Professional foul 76
28 November Sunderland 2-0 Stoke Ryan Shawcross Two yellow cards 77
19 December West Brom 1-2 Bournemouth James McClean Dangerous tackle 78
19 December West Brom 1-2 Bournemouth Salomon Rondon Violent conduct 79
6 March West Brom 1-0 Man Utd Juan Mata Two yellow cards 80
16 April Chelsea 0-3 Man City Thibaut Courtois Professional foul 81
20 April West Ham 3-1 Watford Nordin Amrabat Two yellow cards 82

2016/17 Season

Alex Morton/GettyImages
Date Game Player Reason Tally
18 September Spurs 1-0 Sunderland Adnan Januzaj Two yellow cards 83
5 November Bournemouth 1-2 Sunderland Steven Pienaar Two yellow cards 84
19 November Spurs 3-2 West Ham Winston Reid Two yellow cards 85
28 December Southampton 1-4 Spurs Nathan Redmond Professional foul 86
2 January West Ham 0-2 Man Utd Sofiane Feghouli Dangerous tackle 87

2017/18 Season

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages
Date Game Player Reason Tally
26 August Bournemouth 1-2 Man City Raheem Sterling Two yellow cards 88
5 February Watford 4-1 Chelsea Tiemoue Bakayoko Two yellow cards 89
28 April Crystal Palace 5-0 Leicester Marc Albrighton Professional foul 90

2018/19 Season

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages
Date Game Player Reason Tally
18 August Leicester 2-0 Wolves Jamie Vardy Dangerous tackle 91
15 September Watford 1-2 Man Utd Nemanja Matic Two yellow cards 92
6 October Spurs 1-0 Cardiff Joe Ralls Dangerous tackle 93
2 December Arsenal 4-2 Spurs Jan Vertonghen Two yellow cards 94
9 December Newcastle 1-2 Wolves DeAndre Yedlin Professional foul 95
22 December Bournemouth 2-0 Brighton Lewis Dunk Two yellow cards 96
26 December Leicester 2-1 Man City Fabian Delph Dangerous tackle 97
2 January Huddersfield 1-2 Burnley Christopher Schindler Two yellow cards 98
2 January Huddersfield 1-2 Burnley Robbie Brady Dangerous tackle 99
2 April Wolves 2-1 Man Utd Ashley Young Two yellow cards 100

