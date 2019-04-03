Taiwo Awoniyi Opens Up on Work Permit Issues Which Have Curtailed His Liverpool Career

Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi has expressed his disappointment having still yet to make his debut for the club, despite signing from Nigeria's Imperial Academy nearly four years ago.

The forward has endured a frustrating spell since making the move in August 2015, with work permit issues resulting in the 21-year-old's career on Merseyside stalling, being loaned out to four different clubs during that period as a result.

-/GettyImages

Awoniyi has been sent out to Royal Excel Mouscron, FSV Frankfurt, NEC and Gent since making the switch to the Reds, currently enjoying his second spell with former, with whom he's scored seven goals in ten league games this season. Speaking to the BBC, the Nigerian admitted his sadness at being unable to feature for Jurgen Klopp's men.

"It saddens my heart that it's been difficult to get a work permit for the past four years," he said.

"At the end of the season we have to go back to Liverpool to discuss. Everyone knows the importance of the work permit and how it works, and that you'd need to play for your national team. If you don't get a chance with your national team then it becomes difficult to get it.

The youngster's struggles to obtain a work permit come as a result of the difficulties non-EU players face, with footballing hopefuls first needing to demonstrate their worth on the international stage, something Awoniyi is yet to do with Nigeria.

Such issues haven't dampened his hopes for the future though, insisting he chose to join to Premier League outfit due to his love of the English game.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

He added: "Personally, I chose Liverpool because I would love to play in the English Premier League for Liverpool. If God says it will happen then it will, but if not then I can only go on with my life and career."