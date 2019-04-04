Budweiser Unveil New 'ReCup Arena' Made Out of Recycled Cups From 2018 World Cup

By 90Min
April 04, 2019

Budweiser have unveiled an audacious and eco-conscious new sports facility in Sochi, Russia, following on from their sponsorship of last summer's World Cup. 

After providing fans with over 3.2m Red Light Cups across the country, the beer producers, alongside the 2018 FIFA World Cup Local Organising Committee, have collected and recycled over 50,000 of said cups to create an innovative, wear-resistant 65 x 34 metre football pitch for locals in Sochi to use.

Image by Wilfred Laurence

In an official press release, the company explained: "Local football fans will soon be invited to the first ever match on the striking red and white pitch – The World Cup REplay. The event furthers Budweiser’s commitment to sustainability, with the brand recently pledging that every single bottle of beer it brews will be powered with renewable electricity by 2025."

In attendance at the unveiling of the pitch was 2006 World Cup-winner Marco Materazzi, who was quoted as saying: “The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia has been recognised as the best FIFA World Cup ever. For a month, millions of tourists from all over the world were united by the real football celebration atmosphere. 

"I am very glad that Budweiser, an official sponsor of the tournament, shares the idea of preserving the legacy of the FIFA World Cup and continues to build it up even after the tournament."

Meanwhile, Konstantin Tamirov, the Marketing Director of AB InBev Efes, parent company of Budweiser, proclaimed: “The FIFA World Cup is a celebration for millions of fans not only in Russia, but around the world. 

"Throughout the tournament, Budweiser surprised fans with its activations, gave them euphoric emotions, so we decided to create a unique facility – Budweiser ReCup Arena – specifically to extend this experience. Hopefully, this pitch will remind us of the past tournament and, probably, will help someone start a promising football career."

