Tony Pulis Confirms Rajiv van La Parra Has Left Middlesbrough After Injuries Wreck Season

By 90Min
April 04, 2019

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis has confirmed winger Rajiv van La Parra has had his loan spell at the Championship side cut short because of injury.

The former Netherlands Under-21 international had been on loan with Pulis' team since January after struggling for game time at his parent club Huddersfield Town.

Van La Parra had previously starred for Huddersfield with a reputation as a skilful wide man, but managed just three appearances for Boro since arriving in January.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Pulis said, as quoted by Teeside Live: "Attempts to get Raj to the right levels of fitness proved unsuccessful and a scan at Middlesbrough highlighted the problem."


He added: "He’s been referred back to Huddersfield Town and we don’t think he’ll play this season."


The news comes at a bad time for Pulis, whose side suffered a fifth successive Championship defeat against promotion rivals Bristol City on Tuesday.

Having been in the playoff places for much of the season, they now find themselves two points behind Aston Villa in sixth, who have undergone a resurgence since Dean Smith replaced Steve Bruce.

For Van La Parra, it is a frustrating end to a season in which he only made eight league appearances.

With Huddersfield now relegated back to the Championship he will be hoping to recapture the form that saw him make 40 appearances in the Terriers successful promotion campaign under former boss David Wagner in 2016-17.

Huddersfield were relegated with six games to go on Saturday following a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Strangely enough, they became the third team in as many years to have been relegated by Palace, with left back Patrick van Aanholt the player to score the deciding goal on each occasion.

