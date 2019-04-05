Manchester City vs Brighton: Chris Hughton's Best Available Seagulls Lineup

Brighton and Hove Albion will make their first FA Cup semi-final appearance since 1983 as they take on Manchester City on Saturday evening at Wembley Stadium.

The Seagulls have had an alarming slide down the Premier League table in recent weeks and sit only five points off the relegation zone. The Wembley trip will be a welcome distraction for the club, but they face the unenviable task of attempting to stop City's quest for an extraordinary treble.

Chris Hughton's side will be well aware of the size of the task that faces them this weekend, but whatever the result it will cap off a meteoric rise for the South Coast club in just their second Premier League season.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Mat Ryan (GK) - The ever-reliable Australian is one of the Premier League's better goalkeeper's outside the top six. Brighton would surely be even closer to the bottom three if it were not for Ryan.





Martin Montoya (RB) - The former Barcelona defender has been a steady hand since replacing club captain Bruno at right back, but he will have a hell of a job attempting to keep Raheem Sterling and/or Leroy Sane quiet.





Shane Duffy (CB) - A commanding presence at centre-half, Duffy will make sure to give City's forward's a tough evening by engaging in a tough, physical battle.





Lewis Dunk (CB) - Has been superb since the Seagulls' promotion to the Premier League, and no one deserves this occasion more than Dunk, who has been at Brighton for his entire career.





Bernardo (LB) - Following Gaetan Bong's disappointing display during the 3-0 defeat to Chelsea, Bernardo should make his way back into the side, with his pace helping to cover off a potentially slow Brighton back line.

Midfielders

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Anthony Knockaert (RM) - Was a key player during Albion's promotion from the Championship, but has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League. Always a threat with the ball at his feet, the Frenchman will be desperate to improve on his record of just seven goals in 68 appearances.





Yves Bissouma (CM) - The 22-year-old has been a solid defensive option for Hughton's side, and has thrived under his management in his debut season in English football. Will need help from more experienced heads around him.





Davy Propper (CM) - Has played the majority of matches for the club since his arrival in 2017, and is clearly someone that Hughton trusts. Will have a tough task handling City's world class midfield.





Dale Stephens (CM) - With star player Pascal Groß ruled out through injury, Stephens will take the role of the more attack-minded option of the central midfielders - and will need to put in a tireless shift to support the defence and not leave Glenn Murray isolated.





Alireza Jahanbakhsh (LM) - The Iranian winger has had a disappointing first Premier League campaign, with no goals in 15 games. Has pace and trickery in his arsenal, and that will be needed to unlock Pep Guardiola's watertight defence.

Forward

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Glenn Murray (ST) - Has been horribly isolated at times this season and that simply cannot be the case on Saturday evening if Brighton want any chance of pulling off a miracle. The 35-year-old is the club's top scorer this season with 13 goals, but his pace just isn't there anymore. One thing that can be guaranteed is that the veteran striker will give his all to give City's defence as difficult an afternoon as physically possible.