Moise Kean Handed €2k Fine for Diving as Cagliari Fans Face Second Investigation for Racist Abuse

Juventus star Moise Kean has been handed a €2,000 fine for diving against Cagliari, whilst a second investigation will take place following the home fans' racist abuse of the teenager.

After scoring his side's second goal of the game to secure a 2-0 win, Kean's arms outstretched celebration drew even more racial abuse from Cagliari fans, with the incident sparking worldwide outcry.



Enrico Locci/GettyImages

Now, per Football Italia, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) confirmed in a ruling on Thursday that a second investigation would have to be needed in order to identify the individuals responsible for subjecting Kean to racist chants at the Sardegna Arena in midweek.

However, before that happens, the FIGC have ordered the 19-year-old to pay €2k for his dive during the Bianconeri's victory, with rivals Napoli also seeing their forward Arkadiusz Milik fined the same amount for diving in their clash against Empoli.

In further unsavoury news from Serie A, Inter have been fined €12k for 'discriminatory chanting' towards Genoa fans, whilst Lazio sporting director Igli Tare has been ordered to pay €5k for criticising the VAR following his side's shock 1-0 defeat to SPAL.



Football Italia are reporting that Cagliari are likely to AVOID a stand closure/stadium ban as 'only' 40-50 fans were found to have racially abused Juve's Moise Kean and Blaise Matuidi.



A slap on the wrist from the Italian FA and a fine is all to be expected.



Shambolic. — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) April 4, 2019

The incident involving Kean has drawn further attention to the lack of action being taken in the fight against racism, with there being fresh calls for players to walk off the pitch at the sign of racist abuse.

The abuse of Kean comes after England stars Danny Rose, Raheem Sterling and Callum Hudson-Odoi were all subject to racist chanting during the Three Lions' clash with Montenegro.