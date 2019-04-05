WATCH: Monterrey Hammers Sporting KC by Five Goals in First Leg of CCL Semifinals

Four different Monterrey players got on the scoresheet as the Mexican side battered Sporting KC in the first leg of their CCL semifinal matchup.

By Kellen Becoats
April 05, 2019

It was a day to forget for Sporting KC as the MLS side was pummeled 5-0 by Monterrey in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League semifinals. 

The poor play started early for Kansas City, as Dorlan Pabon broke free in the 7th minute and slotted past Tim Melia to open the scoring. Monterrey never looked back.

The Mexican side doubled the lead seven minutes later when Melia's save fell right into the path of Aviles Hurtado.

It appeared that Sporting KC might be able to get back into the game before halftime, but it looks like it was destined to be one-way traffic as a smart cross allowed Jesus Gallardo to tap into a mostly empty net. 

[tweeT:https://twitter.com/UnivisionSports/status/1114004906619183105]

Another Pabon goal and a Nicolas Sanchez penalty effectively shut down the game and gave Sporting KC a massive hill to climb in the second leg.

The next leg is Thursday, April 11 at 9 p.m.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message