It was a day to forget for Sporting KC as the MLS side was pummeled 5-0 by Monterrey in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League semifinals.

The poor play started early for Kansas City, as Dorlan Pabon broke free in the 7th minute and slotted past Tim Melia to open the scoring. Monterrey never looked back.

The Mexican side doubled the lead seven minutes later when Melia's save fell right into the path of Aviles Hurtado.

And just like that it's 2-0 to Monterrey within 15 minutes (via @UnivisionSports) pic.twitter.com/855qZFB3fD — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) April 5, 2019

It appeared that Sporting KC might be able to get back into the game before halftime, but it looks like it was destined to be one-way traffic as a smart cross allowed Jesus Gallardo to tap into a mostly empty net.

[tweeT:https://twitter.com/UnivisionSports/status/1114004906619183105]

Another Pabon goal and a Nicolas Sanchez penalty effectively shut down the game and gave Sporting KC a massive hill to climb in the second leg.

Monterrey is absolutely hammering Sporting KC (via @UnivisionSports) pic.twitter.com/dQ4v0TZVV8 — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) April 5, 2019

The next leg is Thursday, April 11 at 9 p.m.