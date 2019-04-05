West Ham Considering Lyon Manager as Potential Manuel Pellegrini Replacement

By 90Min
April 05, 2019

West Ham are contemplating Manuel Pellegrini's future at the club, with Lyon manager Bruno Genesio the frontrunner if the Chilean is to be sacked. 

The Hammers seemed to have pulled off a coup by securing the services of the former Real Madrid and Manchester City manager last summer, sacking David Moyes to bring in somebody they deemed to be capable of implementing a more attractive style of football. 

However, results under his tenure have been mixed, and West Ham bosses have been somewhat underwhelmed by the 65 year old. 

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

West Ham currently sit 11th in the Premier League, trailing Wolves - who are seventh, in the final possible Europa League position - by five points. More alarmingly, they were embarrassed in the FA Cup by League One opposition in AFC Wimbledon, losing 4-2 in the fourth round. 


As a result, according to RMC Sport, West Ham are looking at Bruno Genesio of Lyon as a potential replacement. The 52 year old - who has managed the French side since 2015 - has helped to develop attacking talents such as Nabil Fekir and Memphis Depay, and secured historic wins over financial heavyweights PSG and Manchester City


However, Lyon fans have become frustrated by defeats against lower opposition, including a 3-2 defeat to Rennes in the Coupe de France only this week. Lyon president Jean Michel Aulas has even admitted recently that Genesio's future at Lyon is in doubt. 

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

Newcastle are also reportedly interested in the French coach, although Rafa Benitez is set to stay at St. James Park as things stand.

