Bayern Munich 5-0 Dortmund: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Lewandowski Nets Twice to Make History

Borussia Dortmund were haunted by their former players in the Bundesliga's 100th instalment of Der Klassiker as Bayern Munich returned to the top of the table with a 5-0 win over Lucien Favre's side.

It was actually Borussia Dortmund that had the first chance with their first counter-attack of the match, but Mahmoud Dahoud could only graze the outside of the post from Marco Reus' pass back across the goal.

The visitors were made to pay just a few minutes later when Mats Hummels rose the highest from a corner to nod Bayern Munich into a deserved lead.

Robert Lewandowski was then handed his 200th Bundesliga on a plate to put the game out of sight within the opening 20 minutes, capitalising on a mistake from Dan-Axel Zagadou to move level with Bayern Munich legend Gerd Müller as the league's all-time top goalscorer in Der Klassiker.

Roman Bürki did his best to keep the scoreline down by half-time, but once again Dortmund struggled to deal with a set-piece and Javi Martinez was unmarked on the edge of the area to get his name on the scoresheet, while Serge Gnabry added a fourth just before half-time.

Lewandowski then ensured he was Der Klassiker's outright top goalscorer by adding another late on in the match, overtaking Müller in the rankings to round off a perfect evening for Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich





Key Talking Point





Robert Lewandowski's first goal of the game saw him reach 200 goals in the Bundesliga, a tally which only legendary striker Gerd Müller reached in fewer games.

The Poland international also moved level with Der Bomber as the Bundesliga's all-time leading goalscorer in Der Klassiker, having scored 14 times in Germany's showpiece fixture - 13 of which have come for the Reds.

Lewandowski was able to move ahead of Müller in the rankings for Der Klassiker, through his improvised first-half strike and second-half tap in to, if it wasn't already set in stone, ensure he will be etched into Bayern Munich and the Bundesliga's history books for eternity.

Player Ratings

Neuer (7), Kimmich (8), Süle (7), Hummels (9*), Alaba (7); Martinez (8), Thiago (7), Müller (7); Gnabry (7), Coman (7), Lewandowski (9).

Substitutes: Ribéry (6), Goretzka (6), Sanches (6).

STAR MAN - Mats Hummels

Robert Lewandowski might have grabbed all the headlines in Bavaria, but two of Bayern Munich's defensive players put in world-class performance which went under the radar in Der Klassiker.

Midfielder Javi Martinez bossed the battle with Axel Witsel and Thomas Delaney, but it was Mats Hummels who provided Bayern Munich with the platform to show off all of their attacking class.

The German centre-back was rock solid at the back and helped guide partner Niklas Süle throughout, while he also scored the opening goal in the Bundesliga's landmark fixture and he was a constant attacking threat throughout the match.

4 - @matshummels (@FCBayernEN) has fired 4 shots in the first half – more than all BVB players combined. Absurd. #FCBBVB pic.twitter.com/S4NmKl9aJA — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) April 6, 2019





Lmao at all the haters who have been trashing Hummels this season. He is on FIRE 🙌🔥🔥🔴⚪#MatsHummels #DerKlassiker #FCBBVB #MiaSanMia — Sarah Damn Resurgan⭐ (@DeePunk15) April 6, 2019





Mats Hummels seems to have a magnet in his head today, the ball keeps finding it. #FCBBVB @FCBayernUS — Jonathan Fuchs (@koozie618) April 6, 2019





Borussia Dortmund





Key Talking Point





It's hardly news for Borussia Dortmund that they need to work on set pieces, but in Der Klassiker, every dead ball situation gave Bayern Munich an easy route to goal.

Defensive work from free-kicks and corners has often proved to be Dortmund's undoing against the league's smaller teams in the past, but Saturday's hosts exploited their weakness to devastating effect.

The partnership of Manuel Ajanji and Dan-Axel Zagadou was helpless in the air throughout the first half, while Julian Weigl's introduction and the break didn't do much to sure up their problems in their own final third.

Player Ratings

Bürki (8*), Piszczek (5), Akanji (5), Zagadou (2), Diallo (6); Witsel (5), Delaney (6), Dahoud (4); Sancho (4), Bruun Larsen (5), Reus (6).

Substitutes: Weigl (7), Götze (6), Wolf (6).

STAR MAN - Roman Bürki





It's hard to believe that Borussia Dortmund's best player during a crushing defeat was their Swiss international goalkeeper, but without Roman Bürki in between the sticks, Bayern Munich could have easily reached double figures.

Roman Burki has allowed 3 goals and is the best player for Dortmund. Bayern could have 5 or 6 if not for Burki — Adam Stocker (@ASTOCK3) April 6, 2019





Roman Burki deserves better — Dan Why-Ner (@DanWeiner) April 6, 2019





It's currently Bayern Munich vs Roman Burki. Dortmund's 10 outfielders are sleeping. #Bundesliga — Mouhamad Rachini | محمد الرشعيني (@ThatArabKeeper) April 6, 2019





Dortmund's defence giving Roman Burki the Kepa treatment - just absolutely hung out to dry. #BAYBVB #DerKlassiker — The Pride of London (@PrideOLondon) April 6, 2019

The 28-year-old provided big saves at big times in the match, while also being utterly helpless to stop any of the four goals that flew past him during the match.

Looking Ahead

Both sides can have a breather in mid-week following their exit from the Champions League, but Bayern Munich will be looking to flex their muscles against Fortuna Düsseldorf next weekend, while Borussia Dortmund host FSV Mainz 05.