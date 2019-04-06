Eddie Howe Admits There's No Certainty Ryan Fraser Will Remain at Bournemouth Amid Arsenal Interest

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has admitted there are no guarantees that Ryan Fraser will agree to a new deal at the Vitality Stadium amid interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Fraser, 25, has enjoyed a fabulous season for the Cherries, recording ten league assists this campaign, with only Eden Hazard (12) and Christian Eriksen (11) laying on more goals for team-mates throughout the season. The Scot has also scored six goals of his own.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The winger's performances haven't gone unnoticed, as the Gunners have been linked with a summer move for the Scotland international, whose contract on the south coast expires in 2020, with Howe admitting the club will have to 'wait and see' if Fraser, who is flattered by the links to Arsenal, signs a new deal.

As quoted by The Mirror, he said: "We have spoken to Ryan and his representatives about his contract. It is one where we will see what happens.

"There is no doubting Ryan’s quality and how highly we think of him. He is an outstanding talent but it is a two-way prospect to sign a contract, so let’s wait and see.

"Ryan has contributed to the team this season but it’s not the time to talk about speculation. Who knows in the summer? It is that time of year when things change and us ourselves will be looking to sign players."

Fraser's displays this season have helped Bournemouth accumulate 38 points, which could become 41 points with victory over Burnley and see them just five points equalling their best ever points tally in the Premier League of 46 points set in 2016/17, although Howe has insisted that simply reaffirming their status in England's top-flight is a mark of success for the club.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

He added: "I don’t consider ourselves established. The minute you do that that is when difficulties can arise and we still need to finish this season off and consolidate our position again. Every year we do that has to be considered a success."